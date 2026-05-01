Clash over power line shift in Daun, residents: ‘admn backing developer’

A confrontation broke out in Daun, Mohali, over the proposed laying of 11,000-volt power lines along the village’s common road, with the residents alleging collusion between the administration and a private builder, on Thursday.

Former sarpanch Avtar Singh Gosal and Satnam Daun, a resident, claimed that the Mohali administration and district police, allegedly backing a private developer — “Jubilee Parklane”, made a third unsuccessful attempt to lay high voltage lines along the village’s common road.

They said high-tension lines have passed through a portion of land for nearly 50 years for a private colony developed near the village. The land has now been purchased by the builder.

“The existing lines pose no harm, yet efforts are being made to forcibly uproot and shift them into the village’s common road,” they alleged.

The residents also claimed that over the past couple of months, the builder sent private men on three occasions to carry out the work forcibly, during which the residents were also assaulted.

Complaints were submitted to police, but no action followed, they said.

Several of them have approached courts to halt the shifting. One stay order lapsed four days ago. “We were preparing to file an appeal when the builder, backed by heavy police deployment, began digging the road using a JCB,” the residents said.

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The panchayat, along with the residents, protested at the site, following which police detained three persons, including Gosal.

Later, the matter was brought to the notice of MLA Kulwant Singh, AAP leader Sunny Singh Ahluwalia and district president Prabhjot Kaur, after which the work was stopped.

According to Gosal and Satnam, the electricity department officials also handed over a letter at the spot stating that no permission was granted to the builder to lay the lines. The letter also directed to immediately stop any ongoing digging work.

A PWD letter dated April 30 addressed to PSPCL (Punjab State Power Corporation Limited) clearly stated that “no permission has been granted by the department to lay the lines on Daun to Ramgarh link road”, they said.

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The residents also produced a written communication issued by the Gram Panchayat, Daun, which was circulated to multiple departments. The letter said consent granted on May 17, 2025, to PSPCL for laying underground cables along the village’s revenue road was given without consulting residents and is now being opposed by the entire village. It also said the panchayat was unaware that the proposed cables were 11,000-volt lines to be diverted from the Jubilee Parklane project, posing potential risk to life and property.

The panchayat has since withdrawn its consent and stated it will not grant any future permission for such work, warning of strong resistance if any attempt is made to proceed forcibly.

The Daun residents alleged that the builder, in collusion with police and administration, misused court orders as well as damaged public property. They demanded registration of a case against company representatives, workers and unidentified persons for digging the government road without permission and threatening residents.

“If no case is registered, we will move court to get an FIR lodged,” they said, adding that a Gram Sabha meeting was called to decide the next course of action.

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Among those present were farmer leader Gurnam Singh, Harvinder Singh Raju, Sulakhan Singh and Pritpal Singh.

Responding to the allegations, Mohali SSP Harmandeep Singh Hans said, “Police force was deployed at the spot as per DM’s orders.”

While Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal said, “The work is being carried out as per court orders.”