Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
Clash outside DMCH in Ludhiana, man assaults rival chemist with scissor

Mani, brother of the victim, said that he used to work at a medical store outside DMCH. A few months ago, he had left the job and started his own business of medical equipment near the hospital.

Inspector Vijay Kumar, SHO at police station Division number 8 said that police will act after recording victim’s statement. (Express Photo)
Two groups of chemists clashed outside Dayanand Medical College and hospital (DMCH) in Ludhiana Saturday evening over customers. One of the chemists allegedly assaulted his rival with a scissor and injured his ear.

The victim was identified as Sunny. He is admitted to hospital. On being informed the police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. The whole incident was captured in the CCTVs installed in the area.

Mani, brother of the victim, said that he used to work at a medical store outside DMCH. A few months ago, he had left the job and started his own business of medical equipment near the hospital.

He stated that one of the rival shopkeepers nursed rivalry against them as the customers had started preferring their shop to buy medicines. On Saturday evening the accused opened an attack on him. When his brother Sunny intervened the accused assaulted him and injured his ear with a scissor.

Inspector Vijay Kumar, SHO at police station Division number 8 said that police will act after recording victim’s statement.

First published on: 27-02-2023 at 00:17 IST
