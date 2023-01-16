Clash of veterans at UT golf club

By Om Kumar Jha

The Chandigarh Golf Club is all set to witness a highly charged election for its executive committee on January 29. It’s arguably the first time in the recent past that two army veterans are pitted against each other. Major Lally Virk is contesting against Col Bobby Chahal (retd), the sitting president. Last year, the club had seen a three-pronged contest. The Indian Express takes a quick look at the two contestants and their poll pitch.

Major Lalli Virk (retd)

I am a soldier first, then a farmer and now I am an entrepreneur. I did my education from St John’s, YPS, and GCM-11. I am a golfer at heart, who is deeply in love with the game. I started playing golf in 2000 and I am happy to say now I have a single handicap.

Key issues and agenda

I strongly feel the club should be managed by an active playing member. Another significant issue is the generation and utilisation of the revenue generated from the League. I feel we should appoint an independent organising committee with the sole aim of generating maximum revenue. We should also ensure that more members play and we use that money for providing better facilities on the fairways.

Then there are issues of propriety which were raised even during the golf league. We feel that golf is a gentleman’s game and these issues of impropriety need to stop. The Committee members should not play the League as it is a conflict of interest.

We will improve golfing conditions, menu, and pricing of the restaurant and bar. We will also chart a better schedule for golf league and tournaments in order to facilitate more playing time for regular members.

The USP of my team

Members of my team have a stellar track record, be it as professionals or as golfers. They have tremendous experience in terms of years and professional service and golfing prowess.

Captain’s renomination

We support selection based on merit and democracy and oppose misuse of power or circumventing of elections. Also, it boils down to propriety at one level.

Col Bobby Chahal (retd)

I completed my schooling from Delhi Public School, Delhi and graduated from Delhi University. I was commissioned in the 70 Armoured Regiment in June 1975 and took premature retirement to set up my business in 1997. I have been on the Managing Committee on four occasions.

Key issues and agenda

We will aim for an improved golf league after implementing the lessons learnt from the first experience. We will not have any tournaments from November to February since the days are short, and there is less playing time. Once the building plans are approved by the administration, we will also undertake renovation of the dining hall and the starter hut complex.

We will also focus on solving the old problem of the swimming pool, which has been leaking for many years and make it an all-weather pool.

We will also follow up with the administration for permission to build a multilevel car parking. Addition of some more golf carts for hire by the members is also on the cards. In the Club House, the focus will be on health and hygiene in the kitchen.

The staff welfare is critical to all organisations and special attention will be given to their welfare. We will ensure complete transparency in all facets of the club management and special focus will be on good management practices of club finances. We will seek resolution of the property tax demand facing the club and pending income tax issues.

The USP of my team

My team is a well-balanced mix of youth, senior members, professionals, and officers. The club will greatly benefit from their vast and varied experience.

Some of my team members have served the club at various points of time and have been instrumental in the development of our club, while others will infuse fresh ideas and will be like a breath of fresh air in the management.