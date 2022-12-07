scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022

Clash of interest case: Action against Mohali mayor soon

The Punjab local bodies department had previously issued a notice to the mayor, to which Amarjeet had filed a reply last month stating that the complaint against him was ‘politically motivated’.

The councillors of Mohali on August 10 lodged a complaint to the Principal Secretary of Local Bodies Department, alleging that Sidhu had favoured a housing society, Amritpreet Cooperative Society Limited, by awarding tenders worth lakhs for carrying out development works. (Image source: Facebook/ Amarjit Singh Sidhu)
The Punjab Local Bodies Department is all set to act on the complaint of Mohali councillors against civic body Mayor Amarjeet Singh Sidhu in a ‘clash of interest’ case.

Sources in the department said that Punjab Local Bodies Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar had directed officials of the department to act according to law. Nijjar had also asked the department to expedite the process of disposing off the present complaint.

“We shall soon take action. If the mayor has willfully violated a rule then he will face the consequences,” an officer said.

The councillors of Mohali on August 10 lodged a complaint to the Principal Secretary of Local Bodies Department, alleging that Sidhu had favoured a housing society, Amritpreet Cooperative Society Limited, by awarding tenders worth lakhs for carrying out development works. The councillors alleged that Sidhu was a member of the governing body of the housing society.

First published on: 07-12-2022 at 07:16:47 am
