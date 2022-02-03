Clamour grows for reopening junior classes

The clamour for reopening schools in Haryana has been increasingly growing louder in the state, with people in rural areas demanding that schools for junior classes be reopened at the earliest as well. Haryana has so far, keeping the Covid pandemic in view, allowed offline classes only for students in classes 10 to 12.

In two Haryana villages – Dhani Sanchla and Bhuthan Kalan— of Fatehabad district, a number of villagers — along with their wards — reached the government schools on Wednesday to “demand” that in-person classes are resumed with immediate effect. When school teachers refused to hold offline classes while citing government instructions, some youths from these villages stepped forward and held the classes, an officer of the education department has confirmed.

The villagers, including women in Dhani Sanchla village, later even burnt the effigy of state education minister Kanwar Pal Gurjar to express their resentment. Demanding the reopening of schools, they also went on to raise slogans like, “Baccha-baccha Kare Pukar, School Khol de Khattar Sarkar” and “Corona Ek Bahana Hai, Shiksha ko Meetana Hai”.

The villagers claimed that they had been holding dharnas for the past eight days to demand the reopening of schools.

A villager, Satbir Singh, said, “The youths from the village have taken the responsibility to hold junior classes so that education does not stop. Our dharna will continue till the government doesn’t give permission to reopen schools for all classes.”

Contacted, an officer of the education department said the similar demand has been raised by the residents of village Mochiwali, Baijalpur, and Diwana in Fatehabad district and Bithmara and Kaliraman villages in Hisar district.

Sources claimed that more villages may join the protests in the coming days if schools are not reopened for junior classes soon.

Incidentally, two days ago, the teachers of some private schools, as well as some parents, had organised a protest march in Ambala demanding the reopening of schools. State president of the Federation of Private Schools Welfare Association, Kulbhushan Sharma, who was one of the protesters had then said, “In a survey conducted by the federation, we have found that as many as 87 per cent of more than 18,000 parents — who participated in the exercise — favoured the reopening of schools. Children who are in the age group of 5-6 years have been enrolled in schools but have never seen their schools in-person because educational institutions have been shut in the past two years due to the ongoing pandemic. On the other hand, the new education policy stresses the importance of primary education.”

The Haryana government, amid growing demand from private schools and from villagers, had earlier allowed offline classes to resume for students of classes 10, 11, and 12 in private as well as government schools from February 1.

When asked about the protests for reopening junior classes, education minister Gurjar told The Indian Express, “We have already allowed classes for 10-12 standard. We will see the response for these classes. We may allow more classes if there is no risk. In the next step, we will open schools for classes 6 to 9. If that goes well, the junior classes will then be allowed to reopen.”

The minister further said, “The Covid pandemic is declining, but it has not gone away completely. Most of the students of classes 10-12 have been vaccinated. But there is no vaccine for the students of junior classes.”

Meanwhile, reports showed that as many as 24 per cent of students for 10-12 standard in government schools had reported for classes on February 2, which was the second day of the reopening of schools. On the first day, February 1, only 22 per cent of students had attended classes. State president of the Federation of Private Schools Welfare Association, Kulbhushan Sharma, on the other hand, claimed that attendance of students for 10-12 classes was more than 70 per cent.

A week ago, Haryana Education Minister, Kanwar Pal Gurjar, had stated, “We have decided to start classes for students of classes 10 to 12 while following Covid norms like earlier. The online classes will also continue, but those who want to come to school may attend classes offline as well. As many as 75 per cent children in the age group of 15-18 years have already been vaccinated. I feel they are very safe now. Otherwise too, the Covid pandemic is under control.”