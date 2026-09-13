Corridors of Power | CJP in Punjab schools, Congress truce, AAP family affair on social media

The Cockroach Janta Party created political curiosity at Jantar Mantar with some critics alleging that the Aam Aadmi Party was propping up the movement. Now the CJP has travelled from Delhi to AAP-ruled Punjab and, interestingly, to government schools.

The CJP team, led by spokesperson Saurav Dass, visited some of the better government schools, including one with a swimming pool. Soon after, pictures of government schools struggling with basic infrastructure also began circulating.

AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal’s public appreciation of Dass only added another layer to the episode. When elections are around the corner, even a school visit can say a million words.

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Sachin Pilot forces knives back in the drawer

Something rather curious has happened in the Congress since Sachin Pilot took over as the party general secretary in charge of Punjab. The knives that were out for the party’s Punjab chief, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, have suddenly gone back into the drawer. Senior leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who had been among the more vocal critics of Warring, has said, “Who said that the PCC chief should be changed?” He added that neither he nor former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi had demanded Warring’s removal. Channi, too, struck a conciliatory note, recalling that he had supported Warring’s appointment as the state Congress chief.

Pilot, meanwhile, has said the Congress will fight the election under collective leadership, with Rahul Gandhi leading the campaign, rather than projecting a chief ministerial face. So, within days, the Punjab Congress appears to have discovered an old virtue: exercising restraint. Whether the truce survives for long is another matter.

A family affair on social media?

The AAP’s Punjab social media machinery has apparently got a new hand at the wheel: a top party leader’s son. The buzz in AAP circles is that the senior leader was not impressed with the way the government’s public relations work fared on social media.

With Punjab heading into a crucial election year, there is little appetite for leaving the digital battlefield unattended. After all, these days, governance is only half the job. The other half is making sure that governance is seen, shared, liked and, preferably, goes viral. So, the message from the top appears clear now: if the government’s work is not reaching the people through social media, perhaps it is time to get someone closer to the source to ensure the story is not only told but told well.

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Let the files wait

“The file can wait” is the mantra of bureaucrats in Punjab lately. After all, a bureaucrat can’t afford to take a chance. After the Enforcement Directorate’s raids and summons involving senior officials, the fear factor appears to have travelled straight into the corridors of the bureaucracy. Officials privately admit that the atmosphere has become so cautious that putting pen to paper on a file is no longer as routine as it used to be.

Some are said to be finding every possible reason to defer a decision, seek another opinion, or simply let the file make itself comfortable on their tables. And some files, insiders quip, have been sitting there for so long that they may soon qualify for permanent residency.

The problem, however, is that caution has begun casting a shadow on governance itself. Decisions that once took days are taking weeks, while officers weigh not merely what a file says, but what might happen to them after they sign it.