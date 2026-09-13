Corridors of Power | CJP in Punjab schools, Congress truce, AAP family affair on social media

The Cockroach Janta Party created political curiosity at Jantar Mantar with some critics alleging that the Aam Aadmi Party was propping up the movement. Now the CJP has travelled from Delhi to AAP-ruled Punjab and, interestingly, to government schools.
The CJP team, led by spokesperson Saurav Dass, visited some of the better government schools, including one with a swimming pool. Soon after, pictures of government schools struggling with basic infrastructure also began circulating.
AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal’s public appreciation of Dass only added another layer to the episode. When elections are around the corner, even a school visit can say a million words.
Sachin Pilot forces knives back in the drawer
Something rather curious has happened in the Congress since Sachin Pilot took over as the party general secretary in charge of Punjab. The knives that were out for the party’s Punjab chief, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, have suddenly gone back into the drawer. Senior leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who had been among the more vocal critics of Warring, has said, “Who said that the PCC chief should be changed?” He added that neither he nor former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi had demanded Warring’s removal. Channi, too, struck a conciliatory note, recalling that he had supported Warring’s appointment as the state Congress chief.
Pilot, meanwhile, has said the Congress will fight the election under collective leadership, with Rahul Gandhi leading the campaign, rather than projecting a chief ministerial face. So, within days, the Punjab Congress appears to have discovered an old virtue: exercising restraint. Whether the truce survives for long is another matter.
A family affair on social media?
The AAP’s Punjab social media machinery has apparently got a new hand at the wheel: a top party leader’s son. The buzz in AAP circles is that the senior leader was not impressed with the way the government’s public relations work fared on social media.
With Punjab heading into a crucial election year, there is little appetite for leaving the digital battlefield unattended. After all, these days, governance is only half the job. The other half is making sure that governance is seen, shared, liked and, preferably, goes viral. So, the message from the top appears clear now: if the government’s work is not reaching the people through social media, perhaps it is time to get someone closer to the source to ensure the story is not only told but told well.
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Let the files wait
“The file can wait” is the mantra of bureaucrats in Punjab lately. After all, a bureaucrat can’t afford to take a chance. After the Enforcement Directorate’s raids and summons involving senior officials, the fear factor appears to have travelled straight into the corridors of the bureaucracy. Officials privately admit that the atmosphere has become so cautious that putting pen to paper on a file is no longer as routine as it used to be.
Some are said to be finding every possible reason to defer a decision, seek another opinion, or simply let the file make itself comfortable on their tables. And some files, insiders quip, have been sitting there for so long that they may soon qualify for permanent residency.
The problem, however, is that caution has begun casting a shadow on governance itself. Decisions that once took days are taking weeks, while officers weigh not merely what a file says, but what might happen to them after they sign it.
Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India.
Professional Background
Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state.
Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions.
Special Projects:
Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship.
Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government:
1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs
"Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA.
"Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor.
"Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas.
2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls
"Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections.
"AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections.
"Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership.
3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy
"Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government.
"Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP.
4. Welfare & Economy
"Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program.
"Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025).
Signature Beat
Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens.
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