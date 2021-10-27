Two daughters of Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi CJM killed in Chandigarh road accident

Two daughters of the chief judicial magistrate Reasi (Jammu and Kashmir) were killed in a road accident near Khatkkar Kalan in Nawanshahr in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. The deceased have been identified as Zahva Adnan (22) and Aqsa Adnan (18), resident of Poonch area in Jammu and Kashmir.

CJM Syed Adnan told the police his daughters, along with two friends, were en route Chandigarh on October 25 when the accident took place.

The police confirmed there were four people in the car at the time of accident.

The accident is believed to have occurred due to a tyre burst. As a result, the car rammed into a wall of a building.

Zahva and Aqsa were rushed to a private hospital where they were declared brought dead. The police has neither revealed the identity of the two other persons in the car nor the status of their health.

The police said inquest proceedings had been initiated under section 174 (unnatural death) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) at Sadar police station, Banga.

The bodies were handed over to the family. Post-mortems were not conducted.

The maternal uncle of the girls, Ajaz Jan is a leader of the National Conference in Jammu and Kashmir.

Former chief minister of J&K Omar Abdullah tweeted, “My heartfelt condolences to my colleague @ajazjan (Ajaz Jan). Two of his nieces died in a tragic road accident earlier today. Allah marhoom ko magfirat farmaye. May the young ladies find place in Jannat & may their families find strength at this difficult time.”