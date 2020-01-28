CJI SA Bobde to inaugurate conference on Nanak’s philosophy

The two-day conference, which will be inaugurated by Chief Justice of India Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde, will begin on February 1 in Panjab University. (File) The two-day conference, which will be inaugurated by Chief Justice of India Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde, will begin on February 1 in Panjab University. (File)

To commemorate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana will be organising an international conference on the “philosophy of Guru Nanak Dev and its relevance today”. The two-day conference, which will be inaugurated by Chief Justice of India Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde, will begin on February 1 in Panjab University.

Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana Chairman, Harpreet Singh Brar said that the main reason behind organising the conference was to discuss Guru Nanak Dev’s philosophy and its applicability in equity, social justice and environment.

The inaugural session of the programme will also witness the unveiling of a book, “The First Sikh – The Life and Legacy of Guru Nanak” written by Crawford professor, Nikky-Guninder Kaur Singh. The session will be followed by a plenary session chaired by Justice Surya Kant of the Supreme Court, which will be presided over by Justice Cheema Grubb of the United Kingdom.

As many as five working sessions will be conducted, in which participating delegates, students and teachers from 118 law institutes will present papers on five different topics and the selected papers will be published in the Indian Bar Review of the Bar Council of India.

Each working session will be chaired by a judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and Vice-Chancellor of different universities.

