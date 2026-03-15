Judicial system must work with spirit of service like hospitals: CJI Surya Kant

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Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant said Sunday the judicial system should work like hospitals, which display a spirit of service, as people come to courts also with the expectation of relief and justice, in Mandi.
The CJI was addressing a legal literacy camp after laying the foundation stone for the Mandi Judicial Court Complex in the presence of Chief Justice of Himachal High court Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and others.
The state-of-the-art court complex will be constructed at a cost of Rs 152 crore on 9.6 hectares and would have four blocks, providing better facilities for judges, lawyers and the public.
The CJI also said Mandi, also known as Chhoti Kashi, is where a temple of justice is being laid. He also said Himachal has preserved its natural beauty, therefore it is necessary to make people aware of their fundamental rights and duties which are an integral part of the Constitution.
Echoing shared perspectives, Justice Sandhawalia said this discussion is the result of collective efforts to ensure that justice reaches every individual. Justice is not limited only to courtrooms but also includes awareness of rights, access to legal aid and providing timely assistance, he said.
On the occasion, the Chief Minister also addressed the camp. He said the government is committed to ensure access to social justice and rights for every citizen through education, healthcare, social security and transparent administration. The government is working toward inclusive development in line with the Constitution to strengthen the roots of democracy.
Sukhu informed the government has resolved about 5.5 lakh pending cases through Lok Adalats.
The government has also taken several initiatives including adopting orphaned children as “Children of the State”, raising the legal marriage age for girls to 21 and granting equal rights to daughters regarding ancestral properties up to 150 bighas (37.5 ha).
Justice Surya Kant said he feels honoured by the affection and respect of the people, which brought him to Himachal again. He said similar programmes should be organised at the grassroots level to increase more awareness. He said with expanding facilities, the responsibility of the judicial system was also increasing.
The event saw a presence of many Himachal Pradesh High Court judges including Vivek Thakur, Ajay Mohan Goel, Jyotsna Rewal Dua, Sandeep Sharma, Sushil Kukreja, Virender Singh, Ranjan Sharma, Bipin Chander Negi, Rakesh Kainthla, Jia Lal Bhardwaj and Romesh Verma.
– With PTI inputs
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