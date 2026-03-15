Judicial system must work with spirit of service like hospitals: CJI Surya Kant

The CJI also said Mandi, also known as Chhoti Kashi, is where a temple of justice is being laid. (File Photo)

Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant said Sunday the judicial system should work like hospitals, which display a spirit of service, as people come to courts also with the expectation of relief and justice, in Mandi.

The CJI was addressing a legal literacy camp after laying the foundation stone for the Mandi Judicial Court Complex in the presence of Chief Justice of Himachal High court Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and others.

The state-of-the-art court complex will be constructed at a cost of Rs 152 crore on 9.6 hectares and would have four blocks, providing better facilities for judges, lawyers and the public.