Civil Surgeon writes to SMOs asking them to only refer serious patients to Chandigarh

District Civil Surgeon, Dr Manjit Singh, Tuesday wrote a letter to all Senior Medical Officers (SMOs) in the district, asking them to refer only serious Covid-19 patients to hospitals like PGIMER, GMSH-16 and GMCH- 32.

The Civil Surgeon said that there was surge in positive Covid-19 cases in Chandigarh and that the district health authorities must refrain from referring the patients to Chandigarh until it is necessary, he said.

Dr Manjeet Singh also said that the hospitals like PGI, GMSH-16 and GMCH-32 fall in the category of tertiary care and only patients having serious condition can be referred to them.

He told The Indian Express that the district has its own Covid-19 facilities at different places and added that they have four facilities with 30 bed each in the community centers besides a 150 bed facility in Mohali. He also added that they have also made arrangements in private hospitals for isolation wards.

“We have a state facility of the capacity of 500 beds at Gian Sagar near Banur. We have a sufficient number of beds, so we need not to refer the patients who are not serious to Chandigarh. It will also lower the burden of Chandigarh,,” he said.

He further added said that they have started operating on patients as the Gyanae ward started functioning this month. The general OPD also started functioning at the civil hospital in Phase VI.

