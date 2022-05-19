scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Must Read

Civil Secretariat to lend e-readers to officials

In fact, they offer free kindle books in a variety of genres. However, those desiring to read any particular book of their choice can buy their own books using a personal Amazon account”, an official communication sent to officers from the office of Chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal mentioned.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
May 19, 2022 5:09:32 am
Punjab news, Chandigarh city news, Chandigarh, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsThe Civil Secretariat's library has procured 10 Kindles that can be got issued by the officers of the Civil Secretariat for a maximum period of 15 days.

After ensuring that by June end, the Haryana Vidhan Sabha shall convert into the e-Vidhan Sabha (a paperless Vidhan Sabha) and the upcoming monsoon session shall be held in a paper-less format, the Haryana Civil Secretariat has now come up with another unique initiative – lending Kindles to officers.

More from Chandigarh

The Civil Secretariat’s library has procured 10 Kindles that can be got issued by the officers of the Civil Secretariat for a maximum period of 15 days. “This is to inform you that the Library, Haryana Civil Secretariat, has procured 10 internet-enabled Kindles that are portable wireless electronic reading devices for reading books. Amazon offers a number of classics for free. In fact, they offer free kindle books in a variety of genres. However, those desiring to read any particular book of their choice can buy their own books using a personal Amazon account”, an official communication sent to officers from the office of Chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal mentioned.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

EXPRESS OPINION

More Lifestyle

More Explained

More Entertainment

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

kangana ranaut, shilpa shetty, bhagyashree
Shilpa Shetty, Ananya Panday, Bhagyashree, Kangana Ranaut: 12 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Photos

In pictures: Flamingos paint Navi Mumbai pink in large numbers

Photos

OnePlus 9RT first look
First look: OnePlus 9RT with triple camera, 120 Hz display launched in India

Best of Express

Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

More Explained

EXPRESS OPINION

May 18: Latest News

Advertisement