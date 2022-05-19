Civil Secretariat to lend e-readers to officials

After ensuring that by June end, the Haryana Vidhan Sabha shall convert into the e-Vidhan Sabha (a paperless Vidhan Sabha) and the upcoming monsoon session shall be held in a paper-less format, the Haryana Civil Secretariat has now come up with another unique initiative – lending Kindles to officers.

The Civil Secretariat’s library has procured 10 Kindles that can be got issued by the officers of the Civil Secretariat for a maximum period of 15 days. “This is to inform you that the Library, Haryana Civil Secretariat, has procured 10 internet-enabled Kindles that are portable wireless electronic reading devices for reading books. Amazon offers a number of classics for free. In fact, they offer free kindle books in a variety of genres. However, those desiring to read any particular book of their choice can buy their own books using a personal Amazon account”, an official communication sent to officers from the office of Chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal mentioned.