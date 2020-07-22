Civil Hospital ward attendant, son clear Class 12, both aim for graduation next

Rajni Sathi with son Deepak and husband Rajkumar. Rajni Sathi with son Deepak and husband Rajkumar.

It was almost 30 years back that Rajni Sathi (46) quit her studies after getting married at the age of 18. On Tuesday, the 46-year-old ward attendant at the Ludhiana Civil Hospital cleared her Class 12 board exams and that too along with her son, Deepak (18). In 2018, Rajni and her son had cleared their Class 10 boards together and now both have graduation as their next aim.

She had earlier quit her studies after marriage after studying till Class 9.

Rajni, who accompanied her son to his school — St Patrick Public School in Ludhiana’s Haibowal, whenever she could get time from her job which pays her around Rs 6000 monthly, scored 55.7 per cent marks in humanities stream, while her son scored 72.4 per cent.

While a cataract surgery in one eye in February this year prevented her from giving her hundred per cent during preparation time, but she still opted to take the boards in March.

“We both had same subjects. We helped each other. I wrote English, Punjabi and Sociology paper while the other two — Physical Education and Home Science were cancelled but their praticals were held. Scoring 55 per cent is no less than a big achievement for me because even as I was working as a ward attendant at Civil Hospital, that confidence and self-respect wasn’t there till I did not clear class 10 and 12. I was married at 18 and couldn’t clear my Class 10 then. In 2018, I cleared Class 10 with my son and now Class 12,” says Rajni, ecstatically.

Rajni added that she never felt any shame while attending school with her son where his friends and teachers always helped her. “I attended school on some days when I would get time. My son always motivated me. His friends and teachers always helped me,” she said.

She credits her husband, Rajkumar Sathi, and mother-in-law for motivating her to study again. “After nearly 30 years, it is not easy to resume studies but my husband and mother-in-law said that I should do this. Both my daughters are also doing well in their career, so I too decided to complete my academics,” she said.

Rajkumar said, “I too had left my studies and resumed them in 2004 when I did Class 12 in 2004 and then graduation in 2007. It was then I felt that my wife too should resume her studies and clear at least Class 12. Earlier due to some issues, she had to leave studies after our marriage. I am proud of her achievement today.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.