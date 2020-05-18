Civil Hospital in Haryana’s Palwal to get first ICU soon

Officials said at least one patient comes to them requiring intensive care per day. (Representational Image) Officials said at least one patient comes to them requiring intensive care per day. (Representational Image)

The Civil Hospital in Haryana’s Palwal district is likely to get its first Intensive Care Unit (ICU) next month, with officials from the health department saying preparations are underway to create a six-bed unit on the establishment’s first floor.

According to officials, the lack of an ICU in the district has been leading to several problems in the treatment of patients requiring intensive care, who currently have to be transported to the Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati (SHKM) Government Medical College in Nalhar, Nuh, around 45 km away.

Officials said at least one patient comes to them requiring intensive care per day.

“The establishment of an ICU at our hospital in Palwal has been a continuous process, we had been writing to the health department regarding this for a while, I have been writing and requesting for ventilators for this since February. The government has taken note of this and provided three ventilators so far,” said Dr Brahmdeep Singh, Civil Surgeon, Palwal.

Officials said a request has also been submitted to the Haryana health department for the deployment of five doctors and 20 staff nurses to manage the facility. In addition, a request has also been made for provision of more than 20 different kinds of items and equipment required to treat patients in the ICU, including defibrillators, multi-para monitors, and bedside ECG.

“An estimate regarding setting up of a fire-fighting system, oxygen system, and building design, will also soon be prepared by the department concerned and the process will move further. We expect to be able to start the six-bed ICU in the next 30 days. Once it becomes operational with full manpower, we will be able to provide any kind of intensive care in Palwal itself,” said the Civil Surgeon, adding, however, that, depending on the utilisation and requirement, the department is also looking to establish another bigger ICU at the hospital in the coming months.

“This is actually a two-phase project, the first is the six- bedded ICU and, through it, we will be able to understand the needs, requirements, and challenges, and then establish a bigger ICU which will have everything required for a good facility. That will be constructed by the PWD and will take a few more months,” he said.

A recently acquired vehicle, officials expect, will further assist them in providing faster treatment to residents of the district needing intensive care – an Emergency Life Support (ELS) ambulance.

Although, until now, officials said, patients requiring intensive care were being transported to Nalhar in a basic ambulance, an ELS ambulance has recently been procured from the Power Grid Corporation, through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funding.

“The need for an ELS ambulance was one of the gaps I noticed in the district when I joined in February, and sent a request for the same to the state. Maybe the state will also provide such an ambulance but, for now, we have procured one through CSR, which will further help in treating patients requiring intensive care. If anyone needs to be moved from their homes to our ICU, or from our ICU to elsewhere, this ambulance would be available, it would be a boon for residents,” said Dr Singh.

