Civil Hospital area, Nada Sahib, bus stand in P’kula made containment zones

THE AREAS of Civil Hospital, Sector 6 of Panchkula, Nada Sahib and bus stand in Panchkula have been declared as “containment zone” while Moginand, Sector 7, MDC-4 and Sector 10 have been declared as buffer zones.

Various other places across the state in the districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Palwal, Jhajjar, Ambala, Kaithal, Panipat and Charkhi Dadri have also been declared as containment zones and buffer zones.

The Haryana government on Thursday directed all the Deputy Commissioners to prepare their respective district containment plans, as well as constitute committees of officials of various departments and implement it at the ground level.

“In the villages, neighbourhoods and areas where corona infected positive cases have been confirmed have been declared as a containment zone while the villages and areas in the vicinity of the containment zone have been declared as a buffer zone. The movement of any person in these areas will be banned and the teams of Asha workers and ANM will do a door-to-door screening/scanning in these areas and the entire area will be sanitized. Face masks, gloves, caps, sanitizers and shoes have been provided to the staff deployed on this task,” Khattar said.

“In the containment zone and buffer zone, people will get items of essential needs like ration, milk, groceries, medicines, and vegetables and will deploy sufficient staff for this work. These goods will be delivered in separate packets right at the doorstep. Uninterrupted supply of electricity and water will be ensured in the containment and buffer zones. Haryana transport buses have been deployed for the movement of employees involved in this process,” the state government’s spokesperson said.

