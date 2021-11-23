Civic poll dates: Voting on Dec 24, counting on Dec 27

The Municipal Corporation elections will be held on December 24. This was announced by UT State Election Commissioner S K Srivastava. The counting of votes will take place on December 27.

With this announcement, code of conduct comes into force in Chandigarh. It was clarified that no ongoing project in the civic body will be affected. However, the detailed project report of the waste-to-energy plant will be put forth and tabled in December.

At present, the BJP has a majority of councillors in the 26-member House. The Congress has five councillors while the SAD has one councillor. The BJP has 20 councillors.

This time, there will be 35 councillors and the wards have been increased from 26 to 35.

Srivastava stated that nominations for the elections will commence on November 27 while the last date for filing the nominations will be December 4.

“Interested persons may obtain or file the nomination papers with the returning officers between 11 am and 3 pm on all working days from November 27 to December 4 except on all public holidays,” it was specified.

The nomination form will also be available online on the website of the State Election Commission which stated that online filing of nomination facility shall also be available.

According to the SEC , the scrutiny of nominations will be held on December 6 and the last date of withdrawal will be December 9.

The schedule has to be completed before December 30, 2021.

MAXIMUM LIMIT of Rs 5 LAKH

This election, the maximum limit of expenditure set by the Election Commissioner is Rs 5 lakh. Last elections in 2016, it was Rs 3.15 lakh.

Meanwhile, a security of Rs 6,000 for each candidate will have to be deposited. In case the member is Scheduled Caste, Rs 3,000 will have to be deposited.

Observers have been appointed to check the expenditure of each candidate. A report daily will have to be submitted in this regard to the Election Commissioner. Earlier, a report was being submitted every third day.

On a query about checking expenditure on social media sites, the Election Commissioner stated, “Our observers will be checking the expenditure on the social sites too and in case of any violation, action shall be taken.”

Every nominated candidate will be required to maintain the account of his or her election expenses from the date he or she is nominated.

ANY DEFACEMENT DURING THIS TIME IS AN OFFENCE

The SEC stated that The Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 2007 has been extended to Chandigarh by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Therefore, its provisions will have to be strictly complied with.

This means whoever defaces any property in public view by writing or marking with ink, chalk, paint or any other material except for the purpose of indicating the name and address of the owner of occupier of such property, will be punishable with imprisonment or a term which may extend to one year or fine which may extend to fifty thousand rupees, or with both.

6,30,311 VOTERS so far, ASPECIAL APP FOR VOTERS

There are about 6,30,311 voters in Chandigarh till now. However, new votes shall continue to be made till the nomination process is in place.

Of the total voters registered so far, there are 3,30,713 male voters and 2,99,581 female voters. There are also 17 transgender voters.

This time to facilitate voters, a special mobile application will be launched where a voter cannot just know about his vote but can also know about the candidate who is being fielded from the ward.

“Also, any plaints of violation of model code of conduct can be filed there through the app,” Srivastava said.

A control room shall be made to monitor daily activities of the elections.

The campaigning will end 72 hours before the polling date.

694 POLLING STATIONS

This time there will be 694 polling stations instead of 475 that were there in the 2016 civic elections. Each polling station will accommodate only up to 1,000 people which has been decreased from 1,500 earlier. This has been done keeping in view the Covid protocol.

The official stated that due to Covid and increase in wards, the polling stations have been increased.