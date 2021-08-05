Civic body to deploy chief sanitary inspectors for garbage collection charges

The mayor said that the area chief sanitary inspectors concerned have been deputed to sort out the issues related to the residents of their area in villages for garbage collection charges.

In view of the ongoing confusion about hefty garbage collection charges, the Municipal Corporation has decided to deploy chief sanitary inspectors to sort out the problem in all the sectors.

A delegation of representatives from different villages falling within the jurisdiction of Municipal Corporation met Mayor Ravi Kant Sharma regarding the garbage collection charges.

He said that the area CSIs have been asked to fix a time at the local community halls in the villages or other places, which are convenient to the local residents for the early disposal of the issues pertaining to garbage collection charges.

Recently, Congress councillor Devinder Singh Babla met residents and found that even those whose houses were under construction were also generated thousands of bills.

Hefty waste collection bills have given a jolt to city residents. Those who would pay just Rs 150 to Rs 200 every month were in for a shock when they saw waste collection charges of Rs 4000 in their water bills. The Bills have even issued by the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation after they took over the waste collection system for the independent waste collectors in the city.

RK Garg, a resident of sector 27 Chandigarh who received a bill of Rs 3600 as waste collection charges had said, “These garbage collection are being collected without any authority as no notification has been issued moreover late payment charges are also illegal as even in solid waste management by laws LPC can be charged after one month of the bill .Even other wise two type of bills cannot be collected through a single bill.Till date residents do not know the actual rates of garbage collection and there are many issues like house locked for many months,only one occupant living in entire house or one floor vacant or there is office of Advocate who happens to be owner.”

A resident of sector 27, Baljinder Singh received waste collection charges of Rs 3300 while Pritam Singh, a resident of house number 3174 in sector 27 also received waste collection charges of Rs 3600.

The worst shocker was for a resident who received garbage collection charges of Rs 5700 to be paid.