Civic body tells HC Dadu Majra garbage dump nearly cleared; petitioner: ‘concealment of facts’

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation (MC) on Friday informed the Punjab and Haryana High Court that it has nearly cleared the the Dadu Majra garbage dump, with clearance of around 6,100 metric tonnes (MT) of waste within 10 days.

Appearing in person, petitioner Advocate Amit Sharma contested the claim before a Bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sanjiv Berry. Sharma alleged continued dumping, concealment of material facts and inconsistencies in official records.

Representing the civic body, senior Advocate Gaurav Mohunta along with Advocate Tanmoy Gupta for the Chandigarh Administration submitted that the legacy waste was already processed.

The MC said the future waste management would be handled through a proposed facility to be allotted to the Indian Oil Corporation, aimed at converting the waste into gas and preventing any accumulation at the site. The MC also relied on a Himachal Pradesh HC judgment, stating that the work at Dadu Majra was appreciated and cited as a model for replication.