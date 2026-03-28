Civic body tells HC Dadu Majra garbage dump nearly cleared; petitioner: ‘concealment of facts’

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The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation (MC) on Friday informed the Punjab and Haryana High Court that it has nearly cleared the the Dadu Majra garbage dump, with clearance of around 6,100 metric tonnes (MT) of waste within 10 days.
Appearing in person, petitioner Advocate Amit Sharma contested the claim before a Bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sanjiv Berry. Sharma alleged continued dumping, concealment of material facts and inconsistencies in official records.
Representing the civic body, senior Advocate Gaurav Mohunta along with Advocate Tanmoy Gupta for the Chandigarh Administration submitted that the legacy waste was already processed.
The MC said the future waste management would be handled through a proposed facility to be allotted to the Indian Oil Corporation, aimed at converting the waste into gas and preventing any accumulation at the site. The MC also relied on a Himachal Pradesh HC judgment, stating that the work at Dadu Majra was appreciated and cited as a model for replication.
Challenging these submissions, the petitioner advocate alleged that the waste was being diverted and dumped in areas inhabited by the economically weaker sections.
Sharma referred to an incident in Punjab where five trucks were caught dumping wet waste, which led to an FIR after the drivers fled. He also cited a Chandigarh incident involving a truck allegedly carrying Refuse-Derived Fuel (RDF) to Sonepat that overturned, alleging it was transporting untreated wet waste. No FIR was registered in this case.
Sharma also submitted that the UT Administration recorded instances of dumping in Sector 53 and nearby choes (seasonal streams or rivulets) and burning of waste, thus contradicting the claims of scientific processing of all waste.
He also alleged misleading representations to the court, citing a tender document placed on record on November 16, 2023. He alleged the report was contrary to the Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules, 2016.
What he described as a “third dump”, Sharma said its existence was denied by the MC until 2024. Once acknowledged, he claimed, its volume was revised multiple times despite earlier claims that no fresh waste was being added and that all waste was being processed — raising questions over the reliability of official disclosures.
He submitted that on January 15, 2025, the MC had undertaken to clear all waste but the deadline, May 31, 2025, passed without completion. A fire also broke out at the site, but no FIR was lodged, and neither the incident nor its cause was disclosed to the court.
Sharma also pointed to the meetings of senior Chandigarh Administration officials, including the Chief Secretary, which recorded concerns over leachate (contaminated liquid created when water percolates through waste) management, shifting timelines and data inconsistencies, with successive Chief Secretaries expressing dissatisfaction on these issues.
After hearing both sides, the court directed the petitioner to place on record a detailed tabulation of the instances and discrepancies. The matter has been listed for April 17.
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