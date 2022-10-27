Civic body set to focus on landscaping

Landscaping seems to be the new area of interest for the Chandigarh civic body as of the 11 development related agendas that will be put up before the Finance and Contract Committee panel, nine of them have been brought under the head of landscaping including installation of benches at community centres for lakhs of rupees. The other two agendas apart from these 11 items include the chrysanthemum show and confirmation of minutes of the previous meeting.

Makeover of fountains at Rose Garden

A makeover that includes the repair and replacement of the fountains, floor tiles and electrical features of the zig-zag and oval fountains at the Rose Garden in Sector 16, Chandigarh, will cost a whopping Rs 50 lakh.

The F and CC panel will take up the agenda on Thursday in the meeting. The proposal was framed for “special repair and replacement of fountain floor tiles and electrical features” under ‘Landscaping’. It was stated that the site has been visited by the the sub-divisional engineer (SDE) and junior engineer (JE) along with the executive engineer (XEN) who observed that “the tiles of both fountains are broken at many places and the fountain lights and other electrical items are not working properly”.

“Besides this, the area councillor Saurabh Joshi has also requested to carry out this work. Accordingly, a rough cost estimate amounting to Rs 49.56 lakh has been prepared and submitted to arrange administrative approval and allotment of funds under appropriate head of accounts,” the agenda stated.

The scope of work within this amount includes dismantling tile work on floors, providing and laying rectified glazed ceramic floor tiles of size 300 x 300 mm or more, providing and replacing LED lights, providing, laying 2.5 mm copper cables and other works.

The panel will also take up the proposal for the re-laying cement, concrete and paver tracks after demolishing the existing one at the green belts in Sectors 42 AB, 42 CD and Fragrance Garden of Sector 36 under landscaping. Accordingly, a rough cost estimate amounting to Rs 38.56 lakh has been prepared and submitted for arranging administrative approval and allotment of funds.

The scope of the work includes taking out existing CC interlocking paver blocks, taking out existing kerb stones, etc., among others.

Under landscaping, the panel will also take up development of various parks of Sectors 15, 16 and 24, by providing and fixing sprinklers, laying of TT water pipeline and providing and fixing of PCC benches under at a cost of Rs 46.67 lakh, other than planting shrubs, ornamental plants, ground covers, topiaries and grassing, etc.

Work is also being planned at two parks at Dadu Majra for Rs 11.83 lakh. There are also agendas for fixing various benches at community centres as well under landscaping for Rs 22.43 lakh, constructing cement concrete walking track for Rs 10.78 lakh in Sector 45, landscaping work at Muslim graveyard in Sector 25 for Rs 1.79 lakh, construction of toe walls, cement concrete walking tracks in various parks in Sectors 2, 3, 4, 5 for Rs 46.29 lakh, fixing benches in other community centres under the same head under horticulture division for Rs 25.99 lakh, etc.