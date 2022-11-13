scorecardresearch
Civic body officials meet Jhuriwala dumping ground protesters; no breakthrough

The protest was organised by the Sangram Jhuriwala Dumping Ground Samiti (Jhuriwala Dumping Ground Struggle Committee). The protesters say the movement will turn bigger if the local administration does not provide a permanent solution.

Jhuriwala dumping ground news, chandigarh news, indian expressResident from Trans-Ghaggar Sectors during indefinite protest against Jhuriwala dumping ground in Panchkula on Saturday. (Express Photo)

THE PROTEST against Jhuriwala dumping ground in Panchkula entered its third day with an inconclusive meeting between the protesters and senior officers of the Panchkula Municipal Corporation Saturday. Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal called the meeting and all Panchkula councillors including two representing the Trans-Ghaggar sectors were present.

The protesters, mostly residents from all trans-Ghaggar sectors did not allow the civic body vehicles to dump the garbage at the site on Saturday either. Sources said that the MC employees have not been picking garbage from the centres and if the protest continues, there will be a problem.

Meanwhile, the civic body said they need at least 15 days to find an alternate site for the dumping ground.

More than eight hundred people from Sectors 23, 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28 gathered at the protest site. A senior MC officer said, “We requested the protesters to give us 15 days time to find out the alternate place. We are working to find out a solution”.

Goyal said, “It is a political protest where opposition parties are misleading the people. I urged all councillors in the meeting to not exaggerate things. We will collectively find a solution”.

Advocate Nitesh Mittal, an office-bearer of the protest committee, said, “Our protest will continued until no permanent solution is found”.

At present, two litigations related to the dumping ground are pending at the Punjab and Haryana High Court and the National Green Tribunal (NGT). The matter will be heard at the NGT on November 14 and November 29 at the HC.

First published on: 13-11-2022 at 07:32:45 am
