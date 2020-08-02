At Bhavan Vidyalaya: Chandigarh’s specially-abled ace virtual learning

During the group learning session of senior students of Bhavan Vidyalaya’s Special Cell department; (right) during one of the interactive sessions of junior class students. During the group learning session of senior students of Bhavan Vidyalaya’s Special Cell department; (right) during one of the interactive sessions of junior class students.

The students of the Special Cell department of Bhavan Vidyalaya have taken a shine to virtual learning and have been pleasantly engaged as their teachers interact with them live through online video conferencing.

Geeta Bajaj, a faculty member of the Special Cell department, shared the various methods that the cell has been adopting to carry out e-teaching successfully.

“The students have been divided into senior and junior groups. While juniors are taught on a one-on-one basis, the senior students are grouped together into small batches. Interactive sessions everyday ensure continuity and meaningful student engagement,” she said.

The school ensures that at least two interactive learning sessions are conducted for the students in a week, enabling them to continue their education online.

Recently, the students, under the guidance of the facilitators, made rakhis for the upcoming Raksha Bandhan festival.

