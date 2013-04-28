Gerrari Offroaders of Chandigarh won the team trophy in Mahindra Uncaged,an extreme offroad challenge,held at Dera Bassi on Saturday. The team comprising Karan bali,Kabir Waraich,Paramjeet Singh and Jitender Singh came first. The second prize was claimed by the team comprising Harpreet Virdi,Gagan Sachdeva,Dinesh Gupta and Honey Nagra. The event was open only to 4X4 vehicles.

Some of the leading and emerging motorsport clubs of North India took part in event. A total of 16 teams with 64 competitors from Rajasthan,Delhi,Gurgaon,Punjab,Haryana,Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh competed in the event. Each team comprised two vehicles,with two rallyists in each vehicle. The competitors took on highly demanding offroad challenges like ditches,slushes,steep hill climbs,driving through a shallow pond and finally the adventure trail,spread out over 20 acres.

The teams that competed in the event were Terrain Tigers from Delhi,Gerrari Offroaders from Chandigarh,Doaba Mudnuts from Hoshiarpur,Earth Callers from Chandigarh,Supernatural Adventure Club of Mohali,and various other independent competitors from diverse parts of north India.

The highest participation at the event was from Terrain Tigers from Delhi. Sanjiv Singh,the co-founder of Terrain Tigers,said water and slush challenge was a major draw at the Dera Bassi track.

“Our boys recently wrested the Team Trophy at the SJOBA Sub-Himalayan Rally from Team Thunderbolt. We are now preparing to excel at the Mughal Rally to be held in June in Kashmir. We also want to take on the reigning champions at the Raid De Himalaya and the Desert Storm. The Dera Bassi action is fantastic adventure and also a learning experience for us,” said Singh.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App