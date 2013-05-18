In the class X examination conducted by ICSE board,the results of which were declared on Friday,even students belonging to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) performed well in the said examination.

Five such students of St Stephens School have secured the first division. Trevor Keith Whyte scored80.4 per cent marks in class X,followed by Tika Ram who got 73 per cent marks. Ashish Kashab obtained 73 per cent marks,Sidharth Jindal fetched 71. 2 per cent marks and Jaskirat Singh Juskalyan got 65.6 per cent marks.

Kiran Aswal,daughter of a peon and class X student of St. Xavier’s,Mohali,proved her mettle by scoring 82.3 per cent in the examination and made her school proud. The school noticed the spark in the child and helped her in all possible ways. She was encouraged by her teachers and given extra attention.

There were eight schools in the tricity with ISCE board and 800 students took the examination.

Overall percentage dips

The overall trend in the percentage has seen a decline. Where the highest percentage in class X was 98 last year,this year it has dropped to 96.80 per cent. In class XII,highest percentage in commerce was 94.5 percent last year which came down to 91.25 percent. Similarly,in non-medical stream,the percentage has dropped down to 88 percent this year from 93.75 percent. Medical students has scored 87.25 percent while the highest percentage last year was 91.5 percent. Highest percentage in humanities has dropped down to 78 percent from 89 percent as compared to last year.

Pass percentage

Overall pass percentage at India level is 98.20 percent. The girls percentage come out to be 98.78 per cent while that of boys is 97.73 per cent.

