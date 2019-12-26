Chandigarh records max temperature of 9°C, gets as cold as Srinagar, coldest Dec day since 2014

A fog-engulfed road in Panchkula on Wednesday. (Express photo: Jaipal Singh) A fog-engulfed road in Panchkula on Wednesday. (Express photo: Jaipal Singh)

CHANDIGARH on Wednesday was almost as cold as Srinagar and colder than tourist places like Shimla, Manali and Solan as the day temperature once again hit a record low of December since 2014. The night temperature of the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday was also lowest of the season. No major improvement is expected in the temperatures at least till the weekend, officials said.

The maximum temperature on Wednesday was 9 degree Celsuis – which is 12 degree Celsuis below normal. It was the coldest day of the season and the coldest December day since 2014. On December 16, Chandigarh had recorded the maximum temperature of 11.4 degree Celsuis.

The MeT department records reveal the city had recorded 9.0 lowest maximum temperature in 2014. The same was 15.5 Degree Celsuis in 2013, 17.4 in 2015 and 2016, 13.0 in 2017 and 16.3 in 2018. In January 2013, the city had recorded its coldest day in history – the maximum temperature was recorded at 6.1 Degree Celsuis.

Srinagar on Wednesday recorded around 8.9 Degree Celsuis maximum temperature. Karnal in Haryana also experienced a temperature of 9 Degree Celsuis. The nearby Ambala and Patiala recorded 9.5 and 10.6 degrees Celsuis maximum temperature, respectively. In Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla, the maximum temperature was 12.3 Degree Celsuis. Manali recorded a temperature of 10.6 degree Celsuis. Solan was the warmest with its 19 degree Celsuis maximum temperature.

The minimum temperature during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday in Chandigarh was 6.9 degree Celsuis. The season’s lowest minimum temperature previously was 7.7 degree Celsuis and it was recorded on December 04. The MeT department record reveals that the lowest minimum temperature in December last year was 3.4 degree Celsuis. In December 2001, the lowest minimum temperature was 1 Degree Celsuis and it was 0 degree Celsuis in December 1973.

The visibility also on Wednesday was low – an official said 500 meters visibility was recorded in the morning and it improved thereafter. The maximum temperature on Thursday is expected to remain around 11 Degree Celsuis and the night temperature will hover around 7-8 Degree Celsuis. The weather will however remain dry.

“Generally cloudy sky. Moderate to dense fog likely during evening/morning,” said the local MeT department in its prediction bulletin for next three days, adding cold to several cold conditions will continue to prevail.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson of the Chandigarh International Airport said the Go Air Chandigarh-Srinagar flight was cancelled due to the adverse weather conditions at Srinagar.

