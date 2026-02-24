City Narratives #1 to explore Chandigarh through different perspectives

Spanning multiple venues, the programme includes four exhibitions, a public conversation, a book launch and a film screening.

The City Narratives #1, a month-long cultural programme initiated by Alliance Française de Chandigarh, will take place across the city from February 27 to March 29, as part of the Indo-French Year of Innovation 2026.

Fiona Guerra, director, Alliance Française de Chandigarh, said the programme has been developed in close collaboration with the Chandigarh Citizens Foundation, and brings together artists, architects, historians, and cultural institutions from India and abroad to explore Chandigarh through lived experience and collective memory. Spanning multiple venues, the programme includes four exhibitions, a public conversation, a book launch and a film screening.

Some of the highlights of the event include: