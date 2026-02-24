City Narratives #1 to explore Chandigarh through different perspectives

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The City Narratives #1, a month-long cultural programme initiated by Alliance Française de Chandigarh, will take place across the city from February 27 to March 29, as part of the Indo-French Year of Innovation 2026.
Fiona Guerra, director, Alliance Française de Chandigarh, said the programme has been developed in close collaboration with the Chandigarh Citizens Foundation, and brings together artists, architects, historians, and cultural institutions from India and abroad to explore Chandigarh through lived experience and collective memory. Spanning multiple venues, the programme includes four exhibitions, a public conversation, a book launch and a film screening.
Some of the highlights of the event include:
Architecture of Remembering: From February 27 to March 20 at Alliance Française de Chandigarh, featuring Philippe Calia and Supriyo Manna
Chandigarh’s Indian Modernists: From February 28 to March 29 at Government Museum & Art Gallery), presented by Chandigarh Citizens Foundation
L’Enfance Radieuse: From February 28 to March 20 at Sector 17 underpass
Double Framed – Aditya Prakash House as Memory Theatre along with the launch of ‘Death of a Modernist’: From March 1 to March 15 at AP House, Sector -8C
The opening weekend (February 27 to March 1) will feature ‘The City Dialogues’, bringing together speakers including Vikramaditya Prakash, alongside participating artists and curators.
By connecting heritage, innovation and collective memory, The City Narratives #1 invites residents and visitors to rediscover Chandigarh as a living, evolving city shaped by diverse voices and shared histories.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
International cricket teams now travel with nutritionists and chefs to India, but incidents involving food still occur, adding a human touch to the World Cup grind. New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner joked about avoiding fast food after a bad experience. As they enter the Super 8 stage, the team's focus is on performing well and avoiding risky food choices.