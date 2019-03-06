City loses opportunity to host Indian Grand Prix due to lack of synthetic tracks

While the Chandigarh Athletics Association is playing host to the fourth leg of the Indian Grand Prix at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Panchkula, held on Wednesday, the fact that Chandigarh does not have synthetic athletics tracks at any of its sports complexes translated into missed opportunity to host the Athletics Federation of India. The Grand Prix series is a precursor to the Federation Cup, which will act as a selection tournament for Asian Athletics Championships, to be held in Doha, Qatar in April.

“It is unfortunate that Chandigarh Athletics Association could not host such an event in the city due to the lack of synthetic tracks. The event will be hosted in another state. We have been asking Chandigarh Sports Department since last decade for synthetic tracks in the city. The UT Administration has built more than five sports complexes in last three years and the synthetic athletics track could have been made at any one of these new sports complexes. There are two sports complexes in Sector 7 and Sector 46 respectively but lack of synthetic tracks hampers athletes and hosting of such events in the city,” said Jaspinder Singh, vice-president of Chandigarh Athletics Association. “The Grand Prix will see the presence of Asian Games medallists like Manjeet Singh, Praveen Chitharavel, Youth Olympics medallist, along with other elite athletes of India. As per AFI requirements, it can only be hosted at an international standard track. Even cities like Patiala and Sangrur in Punjab have such facilities,” shared Ravinder Chaudhary, Advisor, Chandigarh Athletics Association.

While VP Singh Badnore, UT Administrator inaugurated two new sports complexes in Sector 50 and Sector 38 West on Monday, the UT Administration built three new sports complexes over three years. The sports complexes at Sector 42, Sector 7, Sector 46 and Lake Club, too, lack a synthetic athletics track. “Yes, it is an area of concern for athletes of the city. UT Sports Department has made plans about building synthetic tracks in Sector 7 and Sector 46 sports complexes. We have asked the UT Engineering Department to finalise a proposal regarding construction of the tracks. Two weeks ago, Jitender Yadav, secretary sports, UT Administration, too held a meeting in this regard. We are also finalising a proposal to build the track at Sports Complex in Sector 46 . This proposal will be sent to the central government under ‘Khelo India’ scheme. If we get funds from the centre, the work will start soon,” said Tejdeep Saini, Director, UT Sports Department.

While the city has an international-standard hockey stadium in Sector 42, the lack of synthetic track hampers the preparation of Chandigarh athletes. “Running on a normal track increases the chances of suffering an injury. Before Asian Para Games, I would spend hours training in Panchkula. If the UT Sports Department builds a synthetic track at Sector 46, it needs to ensure that only professional athletes and trainees are allowed to run there,” said Chandigarh athlete Vinay Kumar, who won a bronze medal in Asian Para Games in Indonesia last week.