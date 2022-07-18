City kids raise funds for Carmel’s Sheela with a bake sale

In order to do their bit for single mother Sheela, the lady conductor battling for life in an ICU at PGI, several students not just from Carmel Convent School but also from other schools of the city, like St Johns School, Vivek High School, etc., conducted a bake sale here on Sunday to raise funds. Sheela, who is currently in a coma, was rescuing the students when a 250-year-old heritage tree’s branch fell, leaving one dead and injuring several others.

The participants sold products made by students, famous city and home bakers, with professional bakers from the city also joining in. The children went around markets holding banners and also set up tables at a participant’s residence in Sector 9. Local councillor Mahesh Inder Singh Sidhu encouraged the children.

Myra, one of the student organisers, said, “We all saw what happened. It was the grief everyone felt. We asked people to donate bakery products and then sold the same. Customers gave big amounts for just cakes, cookies, breads, muffins and brownies. We stood outside, held banners, stopped cars and went around close by markets to ask for donations”.

She added, “It was also a big change for the students of Carmel Convent who are going through immense pain. We got so much love from people and our fellow students thanked us”.

“The initial idea was of the students of Class 7, who wanted to hold a small bake sale outside their house and gather about Rs 10,000. When we saw many people were ready to connect, we shifted the venue to Sector 9. The event was supervised and well coordinated because of two mothers who went out of their way, Ravneet Jawanda and Kamal Kaleka,” another student Amber Dhamija said.

The Carmel Ex-Students Association is also making contributions for Sheela, along with people from Odisha and Delhi, who have got together to help her and her family. Sheela’s two children – an 18 year old daughter and a 15 year old son who had Sheela as the only support have been praying for her recovery as she is in a coma. Sheela is a single mother to these two teenagers. People have also contributed to make medicines available to the lady conductor.