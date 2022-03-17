City doctors perform rare surgery on 21-yr-old woman with problem in her spine

In a rare case, 21-year-old Sirsa-based patient Pushpa, who was born with rare spinal deformity (severe congenital kyphoscoliosis), got a new lease of life at Fortis Mohali. Severe congenital kyphoscoliosis is a deformity that occurs when one or more of the vertebrae in the spine have not formed completely, causing an abnormal curvature or a hunchback. With every passing year, the patient’s deformity or hunchback kept getting worse.

The patient approached Dr Deepak Joshi at Fortis Mohali with a hunched back along with an uneven hip height in June last year. When evaluated, the CT scan and MRI revealed that the patient had a congenital fusion of vertebrae leading to spinal kyphoscoliosis.

Timely intervention and successful surgery by the spine surgery team at the hospital helped the patient to get rid of the medical condition. With the help of advanced neuro-monitoring technology and neuro-navigation – tracking functioning of the nerves to avoid any further nerve damage – Pushpa’s spinal column was operated on and held with screws, the angular kyphosis was corrected over rods. The spine surgery team successfully conducted a computer-navigated spine surgery on the patient. The highly-skilled team of doctors, led by Dr Deepak Joshi, Additional Director, Spine Surgery, conducted a 360-degree procedure — kyphosis deformity correction surgery, which lasted eight hours.

Shedding light on the case, Dr Joshi, said, “Pushpa underwent a kyphosis deformity correction surgery wherein her spinal column was reconstructed and corrected with rods. She had a satisfactory post-operative recovery. Severe congenital kyphoscoliosis affects children and usually goes undetected due to a lack of awareness. If diagnosed early, major surgeries can be avoided later in life. The medical condition is not only a physical deformity but also affects an individual psychologically. Vital organs such as the heart and lungs can also get affected if timely medical intervention is not provided. The patient was able to resume her normal routine after about three weeks and is leading a normal life.”