Saturday, Dec 03, 2022

Chandigarh won’t witness harsh winter this year, says Met

The city recorded maximum temperature of 25.1 degrees Celsius. Minimum temperature was recorded as 10.7 degrees Celsius

“The maximum temperature will rise during days which will also impact the night temperature as the minimum temperature will not go down very much. Yesterday, the Indian department issued a detailed observation about this winter season,” said Manmohan Singh, Director, Chandigarh Meteorological Department. (File)

The city will not witness harsh winter this year due to less western disturbance in the coming months, Manmohan Singh, director, Chandigarh Meteorological Department, said Friday.

“The maximum temperature will rise during days which will also impact the night temperature as the minimum temperature will not go down very much. Yesterday, the Indian department issued a detailed observation about this winter season,” he said.

The city recorded maximum temperature of 25.1 degrees Celsius. Minimum temperature was recorded as 10.7 degrees Celsius. The weather department forecast that the minimum temperature will range between 11 degrees Celsius and 8 degrees Celsius in the coming five days.

The maximum temperature will stay between 24 and 25 degrees Celsius. The air quality index (AQI) of Chandigarh recorded a moderate category (179) on Friday.

First published on: 03-12-2022 at 07:40:54 am
Centre data says Punjab mop-up down 10%; state claims 12.3% jump

