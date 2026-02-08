City boy to star in Kohrra Season 2

By: Express News Service
2 min readFeb 8, 2026 10:26 PM IST
kabir nandaChandigarh-based Kabir Nanda will be seen in the critically acclaimed Netflix series, Kohrra Season 2, this February 11.
He won hearts as the cricket-obsessed, lovestruck teenager in Ankur Singla’s coming-of-age indie film, Ghich Pich. Now, after the phenomenal success of the film, Chandigarh-based Kabir Nanda will be seen in the critically acclaimed Netflix series, Kohrra Season 2, this February 11.

“Kohrra builds on a world that already carries a certain emotional weight and audience trust. What excited me most was not just the scale of the show, but the depth of the writing,” says Kabir.

It wasn’t easy bagging the role. Casting director Nikita Grover auditioned him twice before being finalised as Nihal Sood, the son of Mona Singh’s character, with Pradhuman Singh playing his father.

Nihal is written as calm, grounded and emotionally intuitive — qualities Kabir brings alive through restraint rather than dialogue. “It was about stillness, long pauses, and letting the eyes do the talking,” he says, adding that the experience helped him grow immensely as a performer.

Shot during the peak of winters, to bring out the metaphorical essence of the series, Kabir confesses it was a battle with the fog during the midnight rounds of shooting. “Gunjit Chopra, the co-writer of the show, helped me crack the performance while Sudip Sharma and Faisal Rahman, the co-directors of the series, created a space that encouraged exploration and confidence,” he adds.

With upcoming projects, including Dice Media’s Ikatthe and a feature film, Kabir continues to balance acting with his family business —something he believes keeps him rooted in reality. “Ferozepur gave me values, Chandigarh gave me confidence, and Mumbai is teaching me patience,” he says.

Narratives rooted in reality, emotionally honest, morally complex, and character-driven drive the actor in him: “Stories that stay with you long after the screen fades – that’s the kind of work I want to be part of.”

