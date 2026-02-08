City boy to star in Kohrra Season 2

Chandigarh-based Kabir Nanda will be seen in the critically acclaimed Netflix series, Kohrra Season 2, this February 11.

He won hearts as the cricket-obsessed, lovestruck teenager in Ankur Singla’s coming-of-age indie film, Ghich Pich. Now, after the phenomenal success of the film, Chandigarh-based Kabir Nanda will be seen in the critically acclaimed Netflix series, Kohrra Season 2, this February 11.

“Kohrra builds on a world that already carries a certain emotional weight and audience trust. What excited me most was not just the scale of the show, but the depth of the writing,” says Kabir.

It wasn’t easy bagging the role. Casting director Nikita Grover auditioned him twice before being finalised as Nihal Sood, the son of Mona Singh’s character, with Pradhuman Singh playing his father.