Kirron Kher suffering from multiple myeloma, undergoing treatment in Mumbai: Chandigarh BJP chief

On prolonged absence of Member of Parliament Kirron Kher from Chandigarh, city BJP chief Arun Sood on Wednesday announced that Kher was suffering from multiple myeloma.

Multiple myeloma is a type of blood cancer.

Kher was elected as MP for a second consecutive term from Chandigarh.

City BJP chief Sood said, “People had been going all out to use words like ‘missing’, ‘gumshuda’ for Kher. I just want to announce that she is suffering from multiple myeloma and undergoing treatment for the same at Mumbai’s hospital.”

He added, “We have been informed that though she is out of danger, she has to go regularly for her chemotherapy. In one week, she has to visit hospital for two hours and the next week she has to be hospitalised for a night. This is apart from the other treatment that is going on at her place.”

Sood stated that in November when Kher was rushed to government hospital in Chandigarh for her broken arm, it was then that she was diagnosed with this.

“On November 11 when she was rushed to the hospital in Chandigarh, it wasn’t due to a fracture or something that her arm was broken. She too was surprised because she didn’t even fall. Later, when her PET scan was done, she was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in her left shoulder and right arm,” Sood said.

He added, “It affects the bone marrow. We are hoping for her quick recovery.”

On the query that why the BJP didn’t inform about this when the disease was detected long back, Sood said, “In fact, many had started hitting below the belt and were using uncharitable words for Kher. So, I spoke to her that though this is something that is personal, yet it was high time that people knew what she was going through. Everyone has the right to take treatment.”

“Till the time, MP Kher is undergoing treatment, we are here for the public of Chandigarh as we have been constantly doing. Kher has been and is constantly in touch with us,” Sood said.

Vinod Vashisht, convener, CFORWO (City Forum of Residents Welfare Organisations) said, “Residents of Chandigarh are equally concerned about the prolonged absence of their MP Kirron Kher from the city. For almost one year she has gone incognito and incommunicado. She was also conspicuous by her absence during recent visits of Union Ministers Hardeep Puri and Harsh Wardhan to Chandigarh and in Administrator’s Advisory Council meeting.”

He added, “In March 2021, Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs submitted its report and recommendations on budget enhancements for Union Territories without legislatures at revised estimated stage for the year 2020-21. While the case for extra budgets hike was presented by most other UT’s MPs like that of Ladakh or Dadar & Nagar Haveli, but, for Chandigarh our MP was not there to present the same and all reporting was done by the Adviser alone. Otherwise, on twitter, MP has been quite active in retweeting her party leaders’ messages. On March 9, she has tweeted that she has taken Covid vaccine in Mumbai. Her last tweet

concerning Chandigarh was on December 18, 2020.”

He said that Article 101 of the Constitution lays down that if any MP is absent for a continuous period of sixty days (60) without permission, the House can declare his/her seat as vacant.

“Hence MPs have to submit leave applications when they are absent from the House for a relatively longer period. Today, we learnt from media that she has been incapacitated due to some critical ailment. Wish her speedy recovery,” Vashisht said.

QUESTIONS over LONG ABSENCE

For months, people have been questioning Kher’s absence from Chandigarh. On Tuesday, Congress councillor Satish Kainth had even written to UT Adviser Manoj Parida and Home Secretary to “remove Kher” from MC House considering her absence.

Kainth had written that the MP from Chandigarh is also ex-officio member of the MC as per the Act and “MP also has the right to cast his/her vote at the time of voting. It means same Corporation Act applies on the Member Parliament too.”

As per Section 36 (1A), Act, regarding the removal of seat of councillor, if he/she during three successive months, without permission of the corporation, is absent from all meetings, the corporation may declare his/her seat vacant so we all are bound by the Act,” he had said.