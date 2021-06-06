Citing NITI Aayog figures, Congress slams Khattar govt over rising unemployment

Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee chief Kumari Selja on Saturday lashed out at the ruling BJP-JJP dispensation in Haryana.

Quoting NITI Aayog’s recent released figures, Selja said, “Employment in manufacturing units has decreased. While it was 19.5% in 2019, it came down to 17.60% in 2020. At the same time, unemployment rate has increased compared to 2019.

According to the data, while the unemployment rate was 8.4 % in 2019, it increased to 9.81% in 2020. The government has failed to bring children to schools and the dropout rate has increased from 12.16 % to 14.39%. Instead of building new schools, the government is bent on closing the old ones. Shortage of teachers is clearly visible in schools.”