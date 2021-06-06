scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 07, 2021
Most read

Citing NITI Aayog figures, Congress slams Khattar govt over rising unemployment

Quoting NITI Aayog’s recent released figures, Selja said, “Employment in manufacturing units has decreased. While it was 19.5% in 2019, it came down to 17.60% in 2020. At the same time, unemployment rate has increased compared to 2019.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
June 6, 2021 3:59:43 am
HPCC chief, Kumari Selja, Haryana govt, KARNAL INCIDENT, farmers protest, farm law, Chandigarh news, Haryana news, Indian express newsHaryana Pradesh Congress Committee chief Kumari Selja. (File Photo)

Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee chief Kumari Selja on Saturday lashed out at the ruling BJP-JJP dispensation in Haryana.

Quoting NITI Aayog’s recent released figures, Selja said, “Employment in manufacturing units has decreased. While it was 19.5% in 2019, it came down to 17.60% in 2020. At the same time, unemployment rate has increased compared to 2019.

Click here for more

According to the data, while the unemployment rate was 8.4 % in 2019, it increased to 9.81% in 2020. The government has failed to bring children to schools and the dropout rate has increased from 12.16 % to 14.39%. Instead of building new schools, the government is bent on closing the old ones. Shortage of teachers is clearly visible in schools.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 07: Latest News

Advertisement