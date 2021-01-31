Citing build-up post R-Day chaos, Haryana extends mobile internet ban in 14 districts

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the decision was taken in the wake of the situation which had built up following incidents of violence in the national capital on January 26.

The Haryana government Sunday further extended the suspension of mobile internet services in 14 districts till 5 pm on February 1 “in wake of the situation which had built up following incidents of violence in the national capital on January 26”.

According to an official statement, the internet services will continue to remain suspended in Ambala, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Kaithal, Panipat, Hisar, Jind, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Sirsa, Fatehabad, Charkhi Dadri, Sonipat and Jhajjar.

In the fresh order issued by the Home Department, the suspension has not been extended in Yamunanagar, Palwal and Rewari — the three districts where the mobile internet services were suspended first.

“The Haryana government has extended the suspension of mobile internet services, SMS (only bulk SMS) and all dongle services provided on mobile networks except the voice calls in the territorial jurisdiction of the 14 districts,” the statement said.

“This order has been issued to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order in the jurisdiction of these districts of Haryana. Any person who will be found guilty of violation of aforesaid order will be liable for legal action under relevant provisions,” it added.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the decision was taken in the wake of the situation which had built up following incidents of violence in the national capital on January 26. Talking to reporters in Ambala, Khattar said the services will be restored would be restored once things normalise.

Referring to the criticism by the Opposition Congress, which said that suspension of the mobile internet services would also affect the students, Khattar said his government had made all arrangements during the Covid-19 pandemic also to ensure that studies were not disrupted.

Accusing the Congress of contributed towards the situation, which has built up after January 26 incidents, Khattar said the farmers’ issue can be resolved through dialogue.

Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala had earlier said that the internet ban was ordered “with the intention to crush the farmers” agitation” and demanded its immediate resumption. He had said the decision would affect professionals working from home due to the coronavirus pandemic, students, traders and shopkeepers and cause inconvenience to the common people.

The state government on Tuesday had ordered suspension of mobile internet services in Sonipat, Jhajjar and Palwal districts after a violent farmers’ protest rocked Delhi. On Friday, it extended the suspension to 14 other districts. There are a total of 22 districts in the state.