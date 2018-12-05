CITCO moves district court for attachment of luxury cars of 2 guests

THE CHANDIGARH Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation (CITCO) has moved a petition in the district court for attachment of two luxury cars and recovery from the two guests who did not pay dues amounting to Rs 21.09 lakh during their stay at Shivalikview Hotel in Sector 17.

Advertising

Law officer Umang Kumar told Chandigarh Newsline that they have filed the application under order 38 Rule 5 read with section 151 of the CPC for attachment of property of the two. “The court has issued notices to the parties concerned and the case is scheduled for hearing on January 3,” he said.

The application filed in the court by CITCO stated, “The recovery suit has been filed against the defendants for the recovery of total amount of Rs 21,09,767 towards stay, food and laundry services of Hotel Shivalikview and the value of both the cars is approximately Rs 22 lakh. The attachment of the vehicles owned by the defendants before the passing of the judgment would secure the recovery amount of the plaintiff.”

Anurag Walia, who holds the additional charge of general manager of the Shivalikview, told Chandigarh Newsline that the two cars of the guests are lying on the premises of the hotel. “None of the two made the payment. That is why we had to hand over the case to our legal team for the attachment of vehicles,” he said.

Advertising

Shivalikview is run by the Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation (CITCO). After two guests who had been lodged at the hotel since April-May failed to pay the bills, the hotel staff had seized both their luxury cars, an Audi and a Chevrolet Cruze.

While one of the two, Ramnik Bansal, had checked out and was asked to deposit keys of his Audi with the hotel, the other one, Ashwani Chopra, was continuing to stay in the hotel. Later, Chopra was also asked to vacate the hotel room and leave while his Cruze was also kept by the hotel staff.

On April 27 this year, one Ramnik Bansal had checked in as a walk-in guest in room number 427 of the hotel. A month later, on May 23, one Ashwani Chopra, who happened to be Bansal’s friend, also checked in room number 506.