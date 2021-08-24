CITCO, IRCTC join hands to customise travel packages

The Chandigarh Industrial & Tourism Development Corporation (CITCO) and IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) have joined hands by signing an MoU to customise travel packages and work together on developing and expanding tourism vertical in and around Chandigarh.

The CITCO stated that it will emphasise “chalking our tourism spots while IRCTC will bring international and domestic tourists by introducing travel packages”.

“Both parties will jointly explore areas of co-operations and draw up detailed plan for the same. The areas of cooperation would include development of joint rail tourism products with transport segment provided by IRCTC and land package support, including accommodation, meals and transport etc. to be provided by CITCO,” it was specified.

CITCO managing director Jasvinder Kaur Sidhu said, “Using the strength and infrastructure of both parties for broader objective of promoting tourism destination is one of the key reasons behind this tie-up. Besides this, we will be sharing the web portal where services of both parties could be accessible and promoted.”

IRCTC chairman and managing director Rajni Hasija said, “We will also be marketing each other parties’ products/services to our own customers, thus improvising the range of services to tourists and travellers. Doing events, conferences jointly are also on our agenda. We will be using joint strength of railways and CITCO in promoting and marketing our product to travellers.”

The CITCO will make comprehensive packages for IRCTC passengers. All three properties will be listed on IRCTC portals (tourism, railway & air portals) for promotion of packages. These tours may be highlighted on the website and online portal of IRCTC.

Additional features in packages to allure the travellers are HOHO bus tour city sightseeing on Hop on Hop off double decker tourist bus, cruise package at Sukhna Lake.

CITCO and IRCTC will also do joint events in future.