Eating at banquets in CITCO hotels becomes expensive

Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation (CITCO) has increased the rates of banquet halls from 10% to 20% in all three hotels under it.

CITCO manages three hotels – Hotel Mountview at Sector 10, Hotel Shivalik View at Sector 17 and Hotel Park View at Sector 24.

CITCO also increased the room rent of Hotel Park View by around 20%. Also, it was decided that CITCO will be running its restaurant on a revenue-sharing basis.

These decisions were taken at a meeting of CITCO’s board of directors here on Monday.

While the rate of a veg plate in banquet for weddings in Hotel Mountview was around Rs 1,750, it has now been hiked to Rs 2,100 per plate. Also, the rate of a non-vegetarian plate has been hiked to Rs 2,450 per plate from the existing Rs 2,000 per plate.

Similarly, in Hotel Shivalik View, the rate of a veg plate in banquet for weddings was around Rs 1,300, it has now been hiked to Rs 1,560 per plate. Also, the rate of a non-vegetarian plate has been hiked to Rs 1,830 per plate from the existing Rs 1,500 per plate.

In Hotel Park View, the rate of a veg plate in banquet for weddings was around Rs 800, it has now been hiked to Rs 960 per plate. Also, the rate of a non-vegetarian plate has been hiked to Rs 1,020 per plate from the existing Rs 850 per plate.

A senior officer of CITCO said that owing to tough competition in the market, it was important to do this change in pricing.

“We have tried to rationalise the rates in the sense that we wanted to bring the banquet rates of all the three hotels on a par with each other. So, we have decided to enhance the rates to 20%. It is almost after a hiatus of nearly four years that the rates have been revised in our hotels,” he said.

He added, “Moreover, Chandigarh has so many other hotels so it is important that to compete in the market, we need to bring our rates on a par with these private hotels. And you see inflation is also so high.”

The officer also mentioned about the board’s decision to give Chef Lakeview (restaurant) at Sukhna Lake on a revenue-sharing basis.

“The board of directors has decided that the restaurant at Sukhna Lake – ‘Chef Lakeview’ – will be run on a revenue-sharing basis by a private firm. The board has already floated expressions of interest from interested parties,” he said.