CISV Chandigarh: India, eight other nations aim to spread peace

Students at Children International Summer Village at St Kabir School in Chandigarh on Saturday. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh) Students at Children International Summer Village at St Kabir School in Chandigarh on Saturday. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

“Chandigarh is a beautiful and very well-planned city. When we arrived in Delhi, both heat and pollution troubled us, but Chandigarh is quite different and I really liked this city. This experience had made me a lot more open-minded,” said Christian from Finland.

Christian is participating at an event organised by Children International Summer Village (CISV) in Chandigarh. Participants from nine countries – Mexico, Finland, Norway, Germany, Sweden, USA, Canada, Indonesia and India – are participating in the 23-day programme. There are five participants from each country, including four students under the age of 15 years, accompanied by an older CISV member.

On Saturday, Students showcased their national flags, traditional food and other mementos on stalls as well as presented cultural activities representing their nations.

Hosherdar Polad, Camp Director, CISV, Chandigarh, said it was established with an objective to spread peace through children. “Through the cultural exchange programmes and international camps, we want to achieve the goals of diversity, conflict and resolution, human rights and sustainable development.”

“Coming to India was like a cultural shock, but it was also interesting to explore a new country and culture. We also listened to a few Punjabi songs here for the first time and liked the music,” said Raph, a student from Canada.

The Swedish team appreciated the warm welcome and hospitality, they received from the host family, enjoyed their experience at gurdwara, but also found India a little noisier than Sweden.

The events at Chandigarh camp started with a visit to the Gurdwara Nada Sahib on June 24. The participants also performed langar seva (community service) in the gurdwara and many shared their experience of exploring a new culture and lessons on diversity through this programme.

