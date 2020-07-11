CISCE results: Strawberry Fields student tops class 12 in Tricity

Class 12th Medical topper Pavit Kaur Sidhu (97.75 %). Class 12th Medical topper Pavit Kaur Sidhu (97.75 %).

The class 10th and class 12th results for students enrolled under the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) were declared on Friday afternoon. In the Tricity, Muskan Saxena from Strawberry Fields High School topped class 12 exams overall while class 12 students from Yadavindra Public School (YPS) in Mohali topped the medical, humanities and commerce streams.

“I am pleasantly surprised. Now my parents are elated!” said Muskan Saxena from Strawberry Field’s High School, who topped class 12 in the ISC board examinations in the Tricity. Saxena, who scored 99.25 per cent, claims that her study mantra was that of balancing academics with co-curricular interests. “I did cut down on my activities a little and prioritised some co-curricular over others, but I did not just study all the time. Instead, clichéd as it sounds, it was all about being organised and regular with studying, rather than just mugging up in the end,” said Saxena, who now wants to pursue a degree in economics and data science and has already been accepted into Ashoka University, a private liberal arts college at Sonipat.

More than 200 students appeared for the class 12 ISC board examination in the Tricity. Since not all subject examinations were conducted before the lockdown, the CISCE has calculated scores for the leftover subjects by averaging the scores of the three subjects in which the students scored the highest marks. The board has also decided not to release a compiled list of all India toppers this year, keeping in mind the stressful circumstances created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Apart from Saxena, who had non-medical subjects, students who topped the humanities, commerce and medical streams were all from YPS school in Mohali. Like Saxena, Jasnoor Kaur, who topped the humanities stream by scoring 98.5 per cent, asserts that the key to studying well was being regularly involved in class work. Kaur now wants to pursue a degree in psychology. As for Pavit Kaur Sidhu, the daughter of a farmer who topped in the medical stream along with fellow classmate Tanvir Singh Mangat, she hopes to sit for the JEE exam and pursue engineering, switching from her interest in medicine. Meanwhile, Sehejpreet Kaur from YPS School topped the commerce stream in the Tricity by scoring 96.25 per cent marks.

As for students from Class 10, who sat for the ICSC board examinations under the CISCE, the highest score achieved in the Tricity was 99.2 per cent. Two students — Naman Bhardwaj from Little Flowers Convent School and Viha Singla from Saupin’s school — received these scores. More than 1000 students appeared for the Class 10 ICSE board examinations in the Tricity.

