CISCE 2025-26 Ludhiana toppers: Gurleen scores 99.5% in Class 12; Namya tops ICSE with 99.6%

Gurleen Kaur Bath, a student of Sacred Heart Convent School, Ludhiana’s Machhiwara, emerged as the district topper in Class 12 as the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) declared the ISC and ICSE results for 2025-26, on Thursday.

From Ludhiana’s Machhiwara, Gurleen scored 99 per cent in medical stream and got a perfect score in physics, chemistry and biology, while a 98 in English.

Her father Lakhwinder Singh Bath is a commission agent and mother, Gurmeet Kaur, a homemaker. “I took tuition for physics but for all other subjects, I relied on self-study. I never consulted too many books but focused on understanding the basics. I referred to YouTube videos to understand some topics in an easier way,” Gurleen said. “I will now take a break for a year to prepare for the NEET exam. I aim to be a doctor.” Gurleen is also an athlete.

Meanwhile, Rayansh Gupta and Kian Beri emerged as the highest scorers in the city in non-medical and commerce streams, respectively

Rayansh, a student of Sat Paul Mittal School, Dugri, Ludhiana, scored 99.25 per cent in non-medical stream. “I will now pursue engineering at Stanford University in the US,” he said.

He obtained perfect scores in chemistry and computer science, 98 in maths and physics, and 96 in economics. His father, Rahul Gupta, has a garment manufacturing business and mother, Shiffali, is a homemaker. “It was all self-study as I never took any tuitions. I cleared all my doubts with the help of my school teachers,” said Rayansh.

He also plays squash and has represented India in the Earth Science Olympiad held in China. He had also scored 99.65 in his Class 10 examinations.

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Kian, also from Sat Paul Mittal School, scored 99.25 per cent in the commerce stream, getting a perfect score in accountancy.

His father Rahul Beri has a spinning and dying business, and his mother, Neha Beri, is a homemaker.

“I will likely opt for finance as a career,” he said. “I took tuition for maths and accountancy but largely focused on self-study for other subjects. I used to study during late hours in the night,” said Kian, who also plays cricket and football.

Meanwhile, Bhujasvi Ghai from Sacred Heart Convent School, Sector 39, Urban Estate, scored 99 per cent in the humanities stream. Her father, Amandeep Ghai, has a real estate business and mother Priyanka is a school teacher.

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“I never took any tuition throughout my schooling as my mother is a teacher and she guided me throughout in preparing my study schedule, notes etc,” Bhujasvi said. “I will now be pursuing graduation in law.” She got a perfect score in sociology, 99 in political science and physical education, 98 in English and 89 in economics. She also plays badminton, throwball and participates in debates and creative writing.

Among Class 10 toppers is Namya Kapoor — a student of Sat Paul Mittal School. She got 99 in maths and english, 98 in social studies, and 100 in Punjabi, art and commerce.

“I have now opted for commerce stream in class 11 as I want to pursue a career in economics.”

Her father Aditya Kapoor is a textile firm owner and mother Nidhi Kapoor is a fashion designer. “I took tuition for maths and English. But for other subjects, it was all self-study. I deactivated my Instagram… but I did not isolate myself while preparing for exams. I used to meet my friends regularly,” she said. She also plays chess and lawn tennis.

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In Jalandhar, Tanaya Gupta, a student of St Joseph’s Convent School, Jalandhar Cantt Road, topped the district with 99 per cent. She got a perfect score in three subjects including social sciences and computer sciences. “I was consistent with my studies every day, but in February and March, I completely logged out of social media and devoted all my time to preparation,” she said.

Her father, Gaurav Gupta, is a businessman, while her mother, Sureety Gupta, is an immigration consultant. “My school teachers guided me at every step, and my younger brother Vivaan Gupta has been a big source of motivation. He always says he wants to see me at the top,” she said.

She aims to crack the NEET examination with a high rank and secure admission to MBBS at AIIMS Delhi. Beyond that, she hopes to clear the UPSC examination and serve the country.

Tanaya has represented India and Asia in the Youth Speaker Challenge 2025 at the international level. She was also a Gold Finalist in the Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition 2025 and a Bronze Award winner in 2024. She has also earned Best Delegate and multiple special mentions in more than six Model United Nations conferences.