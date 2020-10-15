Cinemas to open from Friday, schools in Chandigarh to remain closed

While checking online sites, it came to light that some of the movies that will be shown on October 16 are previous releases too.

While cinema halls and multiplexes are all set to open in Chandigarh with 50 per cent capacity from Friday, schools won’t open as parents are not keen.

PVR cinemas, which is in major malls in Chandigarh, in a statement said, “Movies will be available from October 16 and will go live to be booked from tonight on the PVR Cinemas’ website and app, and all other platforms, including Bookmyshow, Paytm and Amazon. The screening schedule will include some of the new releases too.”

While checking online sites, it came to light that some of the movies that will be shown on October 16 are previous releases too.

Cinema owners claim to ensure social distancing among people even in corridors or in the food court. Thermal scanning of each guest would be done before each show and sanitizers would be made available.

Also, the staff’s temperature check would be done by the authorities.

Some are also offering contactless packaged food which can be booked online and then be collected from food counter.

Schools closed till Oct 30

After parents stated that they were not keen on sending their students to schools at this time, the Chandigarh Administration has decided to keep the schools closed till October 30.

The Central government had left it to the states and UTs to decide if schools be opened from October 15 but only after the consent of parents. The education department then sought consent from parents for classes 1 to 8 but the majority of them were not keen.

While speaking to The Indian Express, UT Adviser Manoj Parida said, “Parents are not keen. Thus schools are to remain closed till October 30 in Chandigarh.”

Sources said that even after October 30, a decision would be taken in the war room meeting.

As of now, online education will go on. Even for classes 9 to 12, schools were opened for guidance and despite 25,000 students sending consent, very few of them came to the schools.

The UT education department had told the private schools and government schools to ask the parents if they were willing to send their kids to school.

The government had left it to the states and UTs to see if they wish to open the schools in their jurisdiction but only after October 15.

The UT Cadre Educational Employees Union has already requested the administration that students may not be called to the schools as COVID is spreading.

The Central government in its orders had said that if some students prefer to attend online classes rather than physically attend school, they may be permitted to do so. Also, students may attend schools/ institutions only with the written consent of parents and attendance must not be enforced, and must depend entirely on parental consent.

