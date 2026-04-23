CII’s 7th Apple Conclave organised in Himachal

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The Confederation of Indian Industry, Himachal Pradesh, Wednesday organised the 7th edition of the CII Himachal Pradesh Apple Conclave, reaffirming its role as a catalyst for policy dialogue and industry-government collaboration in the state’s horticulture sector. The theme of the conclave was “Realigning Apple Farming for Enduring Prosperity”.
The conclave featured two technical sessions aimed at addressing operational challenges and identifying scalable solutions.
The first session ‘Disease Management & Nutrition Management in Apple Farming’ examined the increasing incidence of pests, diseases, and soil health degradation. Experts discussed integrated pest management strategies, precision nutrition and climate-resilient practices as critical interventions to sustain productivity.
The second session ‘New Age Apple Farming, Marketing & Post-Harvest Management’ explored advancements in high-density plantation, canopy management, and technology adoption in farm operations. This session also addressed evolving marketing frameworks, the role of FPOs, traceability mechanisms and improved post-harvest handling to reduce losses and enhance price discovery.
Inaugurating the conclave, Satish Kumar Sharma, Director-Horticulture, Government of Himachal Pradesh, highlighted the urgency of transitioning towards a science-led and market-aligned apple ecosystem. He emphasised that Himachal has progressed in building-controlled atmosphere storage capacity, giving farmers alternative channels beyond traditional markets.
However, the next phase must focus on solving core issues — productivity and quality.
Providing an industry perspective, Manish Agarwal, Business Head, Adani Agri Fresh Ltd said, “Our digital mandi initiative is an attempt to fix this by giving farmers transparency, better price discovery, and most importantly — choice. True empowerment begins when farmers have multiple selling options… we are also committed to increasing women’s participation in our operations, as they are integral to building a more stable and inclusive rural economy.”
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