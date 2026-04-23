CII’s 7th Apple Conclave organised in Himachal

The theme of the conclave was “Realigning Apple Farming for Enduring Prosperity”. (Express Photo)

The Confederation of Indian Industry, Himachal Pradesh, Wednesday organised the 7th edition of the CII Himachal Pradesh Apple Conclave, reaffirming its role as a catalyst for policy dialogue and industry-government collaboration in the state’s horticulture sector. The theme of the conclave was “Realigning Apple Farming for Enduring Prosperity”.

The conclave featured two technical sessions aimed at addressing operational challenges and identifying scalable solutions.

The first session ‘Disease Management & Nutrition Management in Apple Farming’ examined the increasing incidence of pests, diseases, and soil health degradation. Experts discussed integrated pest management strategies, precision nutrition and climate-resilient practices as critical interventions to sustain productivity.