4 trekkers lose way from highest outer Himalayan peak; Shimla police rescue them in dark

A Shimla police rescue team braved dangerous terrain, dense forests, and complete darkness to bring a couple from Haryana and two youths from Punjab to safety.

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
3 min readShimlaUpdated: Sep 14, 2026 01:04 PM IST
Shimla police rescue ChurdharShimla police rescuing a fatigued trekker who lost his way from the Churdhar peak (Photos: Himachal Police, Express photo by Saurabh Parashar).
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The Shimla police Sunday night rescued a couple from Haryana and two youths from Punjab after they lost their way while returning from the Churdhar peak, the highest peak in the outer Himalayas, at an altitude of 3,647 metres in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur.

The operation was initiated after the Shimla police control room received information around 8 pm on Sunday that a group of trekkers descending from the peak had failed to reach Nauradhar, the primary base point for one of the trekking routes.

A police officer involved in the operation said they first contacted the Churdhar temple committee to verify the information. Committee members confirmed that some pilgrims had begun their descent at around 10 am Sunday and should have reached Nauradhar by then.

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A police team from the Chaupal station initiated a search in the Churdhar area, despite the darkness, dense forest, and challenging terrain. The officer said the search team located two youths from Mohali, Punjab, in the forest near Patal Khad. During the operation, they also received information about a couple from the Karnal district in Haryana who had lost their way in the Churdhar area.

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“Continuing the search through the night, the police team located the couple at a different location and brought all four pilgrims to safety,” said Mehar Panwar, Assistant Superintendent of Police.

The police identified the rescued people as Rahul, 22, and Saket, 21, of Mohali; and Rahul Kumar, 26, and his wife Madhu, 24, of Karnal, Haryana. “All four were taken to a safe location and are reported to be safe”, ASP Panwar added.

“Rahul was completely exhausted and fatigued. The rescue team members had to support him on their shoulders to bring him from the dense forest to a safe location”, said one of the rescuers.

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Noted pilgrimage site

Churdhar, also known as Churi Chandni, or the ‘Bangle of Snow’, is both a popular trekking destination and an important pilgrimage site associated with Shri Shirgul Maharaj, also known as Chureshwar Maharaj, a revered deity in Sirmaur and adjoining areas. The peak lies within the Churdhar Wildlife Sanctuary, and the trek involves long stretches through mountainous terrain and forest, with routes from Nauradhar and Sarahan.

The site has seen emergency operations in the past. On May 11, 2024, the Indian Air Force and Himachal Pradesh authorities conducted a joint airlift to rescue two US-based Indian women after one suffered a spinal injury while trekking the Nauradhar-Churdhar route

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Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

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