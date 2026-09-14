4 trekkers lose way from highest outer Himalayan peak; Shimla police rescue them in dark

Shimla police rescuing a fatigued trekker who lost his way from the Churdhar peak (Photos: Himachal Police, Express photo by Saurabh Parashar).

The Shimla police Sunday night rescued a couple from Haryana and two youths from Punjab after they lost their way while returning from the Churdhar peak, the highest peak in the outer Himalayas, at an altitude of 3,647 metres in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur.

The operation was initiated after the Shimla police control room received information around 8 pm on Sunday that a group of trekkers descending from the peak had failed to reach Nauradhar, the primary base point for one of the trekking routes.

A police officer involved in the operation said they first contacted the Churdhar temple committee to verify the information. Committee members confirmed that some pilgrims had begun their descent at around 10 am Sunday and should have reached Nauradhar by then.