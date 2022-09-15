Church desecration in Tarn Taran: Probe is on right track, says ADGP

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Law & Order Arpit Shukla on Wednesday held a meeting with special investigation team (SIT) probing the alleged desecration and fire incident at a church in Tarn Taran and claimed that investigation was on right track.

Later, the ADGP along with the SIT members also visited the crime spot to discuss the status of the investigation so far.

A three-member SIT – headed by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ferozepur Range – comprising SSP Tarn Taran and SP Investigation Tarn Taran as its members, was constituted to ensure an effective and speedy investigation into the desecration and fire incident at a church in village Thakarpura of Tarn Taran. The incident took place on the intervening night of August 30 and 31. Police have made no arrests so far.

ADGP Arpit Shukla, while addressing the media outside the church, said that he was satisfied over the ongoing investigation by the SIT. He said the accused will be arrested soon. “The investigation is on the right track. Culprits will be behind bars soon and strict punitive action against them will be ensured,” he said.

In connection with the incident, an FIR no. 148 dated 31-8-2022 was registered under Sections 295-A, 452, 427, and 34 of the IPC and Section 25 of the Arms Act at Sadar Patti police station in Tarn Taran.

ADGP Arpit Shukla also visited the International Border of India-Pakistan to hold a meeting with the officers of the Border Security Force (BSF) to discuss strategies to counter the drone operations along Punjab borders.

Giving a call for total synergy and teamwork between BSF and Punjab Police, the ADGP assured full support to the BSF and said that it was high time that both the elite forces should work as one team. “He also asked the BSF officials to share sector-wise inputs on movements of suspected persons with the Punjab Police so that they can keep a sharp vigil on their activities and ensure penal action against those found involved in any criminal activity,” reads Punjab Police press note.