Chrysanthemum Show ends at Terraced Garden

The three-day fest of Chrysanthemum Show ended here on Sunday amid thousand visitors at beautifully decorated Terraced Garden, Sector 33.

Dharam Pal, Adviser to the Administrator, Chandigarh, distributed prizes and certificates to the winners of different flower categories at main stage in the presence of Anindita Mitra, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation Chandigarh.

People were seen enjoying selfies with the beautiful bloomed chrysanthemums, gathering information about new initiatives of MCC, participated in Swachhata quiz, filled forms in citizens perception survey, enjoyed shopping at stalls of self-help groups, including handmade bags, other handicraft.

The visitors enjoyed sumptuous food items, including chaat paapri, bhel puri, litti choka, daal bhati churma, Rajasthani food, Kashmiri kahwa and tandoori kulhad chai at the food corner.

Children enjoyed free games at the kids’ zone besides learning clay pot making and painting arts. The most attractive game of the Kids Zone was ‘Swachhata Ki Saanp Sidhi’, which was not only played by the children but elders also played it and enjoyed a lot.

It was a “zero waste event” organised by the Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh.

City youth could not stop themselves from dancing to the beats of live band show by Rudraksh Band in the musical evening on the main stage.

Various cultural performances were staged during the day besides folk dance items by renowned artists from Punjab, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir.