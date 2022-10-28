Chrysanthemum Show at Terraced Garden from Dec 2 to 4

The Finance and Contract Committee on Thursday approved the holding of Chrysanthemum Show at Terraced Garden in Sector 33 from December 2 to 4.

Also, the panel approved construction of Minor Bridge at T-Point for widening of road at T-point near Shani Mandir, Manimajra, at an estimated cost of Rs 39.51 lakh, providing and fixing of paver block in parking in front of poultry farm & Bhushan factory in Industrial Area Ph-1, Chandigarh, at an estimated cost of Rs 32.46 lakh and construction of parking opposite plot no. 181/26 to 181/31 in Industrial Area Ph-1, Chandigarh, at an estimated cost of Rs 26.51 lakh.

Apart from all the listed agenda items, the panel also approved reconstruction of flooring of back service lanes in Sector 15-D, Chandigarh, at an estimated cost of Rs 43.37 lakh, providing lighting arrangement at Ramadarbar, Chandigarh, at an estimated cost of Rs 26.56 lakh, restoration of street light system on V3 road, Sector 1/4, Chandigarh, at an estimated cost of Rs 34.58 lakh, special repair/maintenance of community centre in Sector 11, Chandigarh, at an estimated cost of Rs 32.64 lakh, providing and fixing informatory boards at various community centres coming within the jurisdiction of road sub-division no. 2, MC, Chandigarh, at an estimated cost of Rs 1.57 lakh as well.

The work of revamp of flooring by providing high-density chequered tiles in front of market/ showrooms and refixing of paver blocks at the rear of SCO’s booths in market of Sector 36, Chandigarh, at an estimated cost of Rs 19.93 lakh, providing of material at community centre, Sector 30-B, Chandigarh, at an estimated cost of Rs 1.57 lakh, construction of open kitchen in community centre, Sector 20 & 30, at an estimated cost of Rs 4.95 lakh and re-construction of cement concrete flooring in back service lane in Sector 27, Chandigarh, at an estimated cost of Rs 33.50 lakh was also approved .

Landscaping approved

Makeover of fountains at Rose Garden was also approved.

A makeover that includes the repair and replacement of the fountains, floor tiles and electrical features of the zig-zag and oval fountains at the Rose Garden in Sector 16, Chandigarh, will cost Rs 50 lakh.

The F and CC panel took up the agenda item on Thursday. The proposal was framed for “special repair and replacement of fountain floor tiles and electrical features” under ‘landscaping’. It was stated that the site has been visited by the the sub-divisional engineer (SDE) and junior engineer (JE) along with the executive engineer (XEN) who observed that “the tiles of both fountains are broken at many places and the fountain lights and other electrical items are not working properly”.