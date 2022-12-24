Christmas: A special celebration at Chandigarh

INSTILLING the true and joyous spirit of Christmas of hope, love, faith and extending a helping hand, a group of employees of the globally renowned software testing company, TestingXperts joined hands with SOREM and celebrated Christmas with the specially abled children of the school in Sector 36, Chandigarh on Thursday.

Children were treated to goodies and gifts by the TestingXperts team, along with a fun ride and time with Santa Claus, who came riding on a cart filled with balloons. The school staff joined in the fun with dance and music and games for the children.

Founded in 2008 by Promila Chandra Mohan the Society for Rehabilitation of the Mentally Challenged SOREM today is school to 162 children with moderate to severe intellectual disability.

“Our mission and work here is to empower these children with life skills, vocational training and comprehension. Events and activities like these keeps their spirits up,” said Sangeeta Jain, principal SOREM.

She along with the founder, Ms Chandra Mohan, lauded the efforts of TestingXperts in supporting them financially.

“With the steady financial support from TestingXperts, we’ve been able to do much needed extensive repairs in the school,” added Sangeeta.

For Archana Gupta, CFO, TestingXperts, a Next Gen QA and Software Testing provider, reaching out to organisations like SOREM is an essential part of their social responsibility – to help those who need it the most.

“I’ve always enjoyed working for the growth and upliftment of children, especially girls and special children. This school is special in many ways, and we’ve been associated with it for some time now. We wanted to extend financial aid where it would impact the most, where we could see a positive change at ground level, and SOREM is the place,” said Archana.

“Children with special needs need a special place to be nurtured and educated, to be independent in life, and we need more schools like SOREM. I fought for this piece of land in the heart of the city, so that it was visible and accessible, and parents find a safe haven here for their special kids,” added Chandra Mohan.

SOREM deals with children having Developmental and Physical disabilities and other mental disorders like autism, cerebral palsy and down syndrome. They also specialise in early intervention programs that prepare children for inclusive education.