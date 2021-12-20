Choose BJP, double engine govts best for Chandigarh, says Union Minister Anurag Thakur

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister, Anurag Thakur, on Sunday hit the campaign trail in support of BJP candidates for the upcoming Chandigarh civic body polls and appealed to the people from the hill state of HImachal Pradesh to vote in favor of his party.

Thakur, who also holds charge of the sports and youth affairs department in the Central government, lauded the role of native Himachalis and affirmed that the interests of fellow Himachalis were safe and secure with the BJP, which was already clearly visible from the party’s rule in native Himachal Pradesh.

Thakur on Sunday made his way to Chandigarh to address a series of public meetings in support of party candidate Rajinder Sharma (ward number 35) in Sector-48, and Prince Bandula (ward number 13) at PU Campus, besides holding an indoor meeting with Ravinder Rawat (ward no. 27) in Sector 40.

Thakur said that the ‘double engine’ governments have proved to be very beneficial for Chandigarh residents. He said that whatever scheme has been implemented by the Central Government, Chandigarh is the first to benefit from it. “Many new schemes will be implemented in the future, which will benefit the locals here. The PM Narendra Modi-led Union government had won the hearts and minds in every corner of the country. The results of the recent civic body polls in cities of the Northeast are evidence of the same,” he said

On Sunday, Thakur was accompanied on his campaign trail by BJP’s program in-charge Gurpreet Singh, and ward presidents Neelam Sahi, Pramod Chauhan, Azad Kumar Pankaj, Vijay Bali, Shivendra, Rajesh Dogra, among others.