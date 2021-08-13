Cholera outbreak: 97 cases reported in Zirakpur

As many as 97 cases of Cholera were reported in Zirakpur on Thursday. After the reports of the outbreak, Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan- accompanied by officials of the Health Department, Water Supply and Sanitation and other departments- visited Ekta Vihar Colony of Zirakpur and CHC Dhakoli, where patients have been admitted after the outbreak.

During his visit, the DC assured that proper healthcare facilities are being provided to the residents of the area. he said that water supplies is to be continued in the area through water tankers until the problem of contaminated water is resolved.

Informing about the actions being taken to prevent further spreading of the disease, he said that medical teams have been stationed there from the very first day of the outbreak. “Our teams have also taken samples of tube well water to find the source of the outbreak and the district administration has sent officials to check the sources of contamination in the area,” the DC said. He also directed the MC Officials to ensure the distribution of ORS packets and chlorine tablets to every household of the area.

The DC said that the Medical team and ambulance have permanently been stationed at the affected areas.

He also visited the Community Health Centre (CHC) Dhakoli and enquired about the health of the 30 patients admitted there and urged officials to provide the best healthcare facilities. He said that if the situation deteriorates further, a dedicated makeshift treatment facility will be established at Baltana area. He informed that a total of 340 cases have come to light and the district administration is firing on all cylinders to contain the spread.

Urging the people to take corrective measures, the DC said that the key factors to curb the outbreak include access to safe drinking water, use of improved sanitation, hand washing with soap, good personal and food hygiene and rehydration with oral rehydration salts (ORS) solution.