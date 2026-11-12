A Nihang Sikh on Wednesday addressed Punjab AAP president and Cabinet Minister Aman Arora and sought a solution to the drug menace and said chitta (heroin) was available in the village ‘like toffees’, during a public meeting at Tolawal village in Sangrur’s Sunam.
The programme was organised to discuss development works and distribute ownership documents under the ‘Mera Ghar Mere Naam’ scheme.
The man, identified as Gurpreet Singh Goldy, said, “Drugs are available in our village like toffees. Even thefts take place, and drug addicts are behind these thefts. We want a solution to this problem.”
In response, Arora said the drug menace was like cancer and could not be treated overnight. “This entered our state during the tenure of the previous governments. It is a bad thing, and we are working to eradicate it. But it will take time to cure this cancer. The government is making efforts, but people too need to act responsibly.”
Arora also argued that the drug problem could be addressed only if demand was curbed. “If there is no demand for drugs, they will automatically disappear. It is your right to complain to us, and it is our duty to listen to you.”
Another individual also addressed Arora and questioned the villagers’ role in tackling the menace, asking why people stood surety for those arrested in drug-related cases and helped them secure bail.
“Whenever someone is arrested, one or the other villager comes forward to give bail. Why? As long as villagers keep securing bail for such people, how can drugs be eradicated?” he asked.
Meanwhile, Sangrur SSP Dr Ravjot Kaur Grewal told The Indian Express that she had learnt about the exchange through social media.
She said that no formal complaint regarding drug availability in the village had been received so far. “We will inquire into the issue,” she said.
Arora visited nearly eight villages in Sunam constituency on November 11 to distribute ownership documents to 2,256 families under the ‘Mera Ghar Mere Naam’ scheme. He also inaugurated a village sports ground at Togawal.
The minister distributed ownership documents to 140 families in Ghasiwal, 370 in Chauwas, 380 in Tolawal, and 240 in Bir Kalan. Another 300 families in Jharon, 315 in Sahoke, 229 in Mander Khurd and 282 in Togawal received the documents.