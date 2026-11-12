A Nihang Sikh on Wednesday addressed Punjab AAP president and Cabinet Minister Aman Arora and sought a solution to the drug menace and said chitta (heroin) was available in the village ‘like toffees’, during a public meeting at Tolawal village in Sangrur’s Sunam.

The programme was organised to discuss development works and distribute ownership documents under the ‘Mera Ghar Mere Naam’ scheme.

The man, identified as Gurpreet Singh Goldy, said, “Drugs are available in our village like toffees. Even thefts take place, and drug addicts are behind these thefts. We want a solution to this problem.”

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In response, Arora said the drug menace was like cancer and could not be treated overnight. “This entered our state during the tenure of the previous governments. It is a bad thing, and we are working to eradicate it. But it will take time to cure this cancer. The government is making efforts, but people too need to act responsibly.”