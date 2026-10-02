Chitkara University unrest: 2 former students arrested for spreading misleading posts

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In connection with the student unrest at Chitkara University, Rajpura, last week, the Punjab Police on Friday arrested two people for provoking students by spreading misleading rumours on social media.
Harmandeep Singh Hans, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Patiala, said the arrested — Himanshu and Aryan — are former students of the private university.
According to the police, investigations revealed that the two men incited students across multiple social media groups by spreading misleading messages, directly fueling the campus unrest that began around 10.30 pm on September 25 and spilled into the following day.
Students allegedly damaged two police vehicles and manhandled a police employee during the protest following allegations of haunted voices from the university’s girls’ hostel, which preliminary findings indicate was a student prank, and students going missing.
“The First Information Report (FIR) was lodged on September 29. The investigation in the matter has been ongoing since the day of the incident,” the officer said, adding that the police have dispatched teams to apprehend 10 others named in the FIR.
The two have been booked for attempt to murder, wrongful confinement, obstructing a public servant, assault on a public servant, wrongful restraint, criminal intimidation, disturbing public peace, rioting, unlawful assembly and criminal conspiracy, a police spokesperson said.
Following the incident, the police at Banur station launched a wide-scale investigation, keeping an eye on social-media activities and fake messages circulated through various social media platforms by students and others, said an officer.
Initially, the police had lodged only a daily diary report and stated that they would not be taking action against the students but would counsel them, considering their age.
Search on to identify more persons involved
Further investigation is in progress to identify more persons involved in spreading misinformation, instigating students, damaging public property, and obstructing public servants in the discharge of their official duties, and to ascertain their respective roles.
Unrest erupted on the campus following rumours on social media that two girls had gone missing from their “haunted” hostel. It is alleged that eerie voices were heard in the hostel using the speaker on September 23. In the intervening night of September 25 and 26, thousands of students gathered on campus and damaged two police vehicles, apart from assaulting a police employee, Ajay Kumar, and posting videos of him being assaulted on social media. Students alleged that Kumar was under the influence of alcohol when he reached the campus to control the situation.
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