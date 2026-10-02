Chitkara University unrest: 2 former students arrested for spreading misleading posts

In connection with the student unrest at Chitkara University, Rajpura, last week, the Punjab Police on Friday arrested two people for provoking students by spreading misleading rumours on social media.

Harmandeep Singh Hans, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Patiala, said the arrested — Himanshu and Aryan — are former students of the private university.

According to the police, investigations revealed that the two men incited students across multiple social media groups by spreading misleading messages, directly fueling the campus unrest that began around 10.30 pm on September 25 and spilled into the following day.

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Students allegedly damaged two police vehicles and manhandled a police employee during the protest following allegations of haunted voices from the university’s girls’ hostel, which preliminary findings indicate was a student prank, and students going missing.