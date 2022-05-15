At Chintan Shivir, Hooda says Congress wants to bring ‘Evergreen Revolution’

On the lines of green revolution for farmers, the Congress aims to bring “evergreen revolution”, said Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda during the ongoing Chintin Shivir of Congress in Rajasthan. The committee, headed by Hooda, was constituted by Congress on farm issues at the Chintin Shivir.

Sharing the Congress’ vision for the farmers, which is also being discussed in the party’s Chintin Shivir, Hooda said, “There is a need for a complete overhaul of agrarian policies to focus on the welfare of farmers. The committee held detailed discussion on the issue of improving the present condition of the farmers with focus on increasing their production and income. It is the goal of Congress to take farmers from loan waivers to complete freedom from debt. Farmers have got the benefit of loan waiver only in Congress ruled states. For example, the Congress government in Rajasthan waived off farmers’ loans worth Rs 15,602 crore, Rs 11,912 crore has been waived off in Madhya Pradesh, Rs 4,696 crore in Punjab and Rs 22,548 crore in Karnataka.”

Hooda added that farming should also get the benefit of banking concessions. “There was a consensus in the Congress on giving legal guarantee of MSP to the farmers. All the farmer organisations, leaders and others have suggested this to the committee. There is also a demand from the farmers that they should get the MSP under the C2 formula of the Swaminathan Commission. I had also made the same recommendations as the chairman of the working group of CMs. Congress believes that MSP will now have to be implemented on every product of the farmer, not limited to a few crops.” Hooda said, adding that universal MSP is also very important for crop diversification.

“Along with giving remunerative price to farmers on their cost, steps will also have to be taken to control the cost of agricultural inputs. The CACP formula used to measure costs also needs to be revised,” Hooda said.

He claimed that the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana is not benefitting farmers. “Insurance companies are charging more premium and less compensation is being given to farmers. This is happening because private companies working in this sector are focused on their profits than providing relief to farmers,” Hooda said.